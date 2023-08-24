TARPON SPRINGS — Louis Pappas has been promoted to senior vice president on the family office services team at Tampa Trust Co.’s Tarpon Springs location.
Pappas, who serves as a wealth services advisor, is a fourth-generation native of Tarpon Springs. He graduated from Stetson University in Deland, where he received his Bachelor of Science in business administration, majoring in family enterprise.
Pappas serves as vice chairman of the board of directors for Advent Health North Pinellas Hospital Foundation.