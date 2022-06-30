DUNEDIN — Kerry Wyatt was born to work with kids.
That's among many comments city commissioners made June 23 as they congratulated the principal of Dunedin Elementary School on her retirement.
Wyatt, who had a career of more than 38 years in education, is said to have a gift for bringing people together and allowing them to use their professional judgment and experience to move things forward.
"She puts teachers on the pedestal they deserve and from that they give her all their efforts," City Commissioner Jeff Gow said, based on information provided by Wyatt's staff at Dunedin Elementary School, where she was principal for eight years.
Commissioners recognized Wyatt for her contributions to education, noting that she has serving as a teacher, assistant principal and principal.
Gow, the commission's liaison for Dunedin schools, said the best example of Wyatt's passion can be seen at the elementary school.
Using information given to him by Wyatt's staff, Gow said her "ability to win over community members and business owners is a skill that has benefitted each school where she has worked in the Pinellas County school system."
In 2014, Kerry was moved to Dunedin Elementary and given the task of turning around, "as school data had been trending downward for several years," Gow said.
One of her responsibilities was to make sure the school had the "right people to the right place," Gow said.
She interviewed each teacher one on one to determine that they would be able to move the school forward, Gow said.
"The most important characteristic she was looking for in each of the interviews was the positive attitude, the attitude and belief that each student that walks through the school doors could learn and grow and be best student and person he possibly could be," he said.
In addition to maintaining a solid “B” grade in recent years, Dunedin Elementary School has been established "as the happiest school on earth, where people want to be every day," Gow said.
Wyatt said she was touched by Gow's remarks but added, "there's no leader if nobody follows and supports the leader."
She recalled the day she saw then-Mayor Dave Eggers, then-Commissioner Julie Ward Bujalski and Dunedin Library Director Phyllis Gorshe enter Dunedin Elementary.
"People walked in and said, 'What can I do to help this school be successful?’ That is the reason that I'm here today," she said. "That's what brought the school up. It was the level of positivity, and you all made it happen."
Commissioner Deborah Kynes showed up just to say, "What can I do?" Wyatt said.
"It hasn't stopped since the day you walked into my door, Mayor Bujalski, and that is what has brought the school the reputation," Wyatt said. "Yes, I did deem it the happiest school on earth. People said Walt Disney would come get me, because it is the happiest school on Earth because of all of you."
Wyatt said Gow has showed up for every choir performance at the school.
"It's not your words that mean anything because those are words,” she said. “You guys back it up with your actions.”
Kynes called Wyatt's actions "amazing," noting the school has improved its letter-rating significantly.
"It's leadership — she even used some of the corporate ideas on positivity, which I thought was fascinating," Kynes said.
Wyatt complimented commissioners for their involvement in local schools.
"You have done this for every school in your city, and they are appreciative," she said.
Bujalski said she would like other cities to provide the level of involvement that Dunedin does for schools.
"It’s the community that makes the school," she said.