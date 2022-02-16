In Palm Harbor, there is an active chamber of commerce and several business networking groups. But until recently, there were not the same options available for people who work for nonprofit agencies.
The Palm Harbor Institutions of Non Profit, or PHIN, is a networking group designed to provide opportunities for nonprofit staff members to share ideas and resources at group meetings and community awareness events.
“Without the infrastructure of a city, it’s tougher for the nonprofits to connect,” said Gene Coppola, director of the Palm Harbor Library and organizer of PHIN. “This group can help to fill that gap.”
Coppola and Erica Lynford, who manages the parks and recreation department for the Palm Harbor Community Services Agency, tried to set up a networking group similar to PHIN several years ago but said it never really got off the ground. But when the pandemic closed down virtually all nonprofit agencies to hosting live events, the two thought it may be a good time to try again.
“For two years we have been unable to have fundraising events,” Lynford said. “If that’s true for of one of us, that’s true of us all.”
Lynford said that the lack of fundraising events has caused a hardship for most of the more than 50 nonprofit agencies within the Palm Harbor Fire District. But agencies have also seen the number of volunteers dwindle as a result of the pandemic.
The two main goals of PHIN, according to Coppola, are increasing the number of volunteers for member agencies and marketing the services provided to the community by these groups. One of the other benefits members are finding is that they are able to share resources. For example, if one agency needs a space for a meeting or event, another organization may have a space available for them to use.
“Regardless of our individual agency affiliations, we all share the same needs, wants and passion for our missions,” Coppola said.
PHIN has approximately 15 agencies that currently meet monthly at the Palm Harbor Library. The meetings are free and open to any nonprofit organization in Palm Harbor. Among the current member agencies are the Greater Palm Harbor YMCA, FEAST Food Pantry, Girl Scouts and Neighborly Care Network.
The group is hosting a Las Vegas-themed fundraising event March 25 at the Palm Harbor Community Center, 1500 16th St. The event will feature casino-style games and will also have entertainment, a cash bar and raffle drawings. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Proceeds will go to a nonprofit agency chosen by group members as having a significant need.
For more information on PHIN or the upcoming fundraising event, contact Coppola at 727-784-3332 ext.7019, or gene@phlib.org.