DUNEDIN — Big projects, economic woes and other challenges dominated a recent budget discussion by the City Commission, and it now appears the city tax rate won’t change in the coming fiscal year.
But Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski commented during the lengthy July 22 budget workshop that she didn’t want to decide the matter until the city gets a better sense on what's happening economically.
Were the tax rate to be cut, the city would “still need to be able to support our own services,” Bujalksi said. “Given that we don't know what's happening out there, I'm not prepared to make that decision.”
One thing that’s certain: The millage rate won’t be going up next year, as commissioners voted on July 14 to “cap” the city millage rate at 4.13 mills. That’s where it’s been set since 2016.
Finance Director Les Tyler said the average assessed taxable value provided by the county for Dunedin property owners is $175,801. If the city maintains its current millage rate, residents — factoring in state limits on increases in the value of properties qualified for homestead exemptions — would pay $25.40 more per year in taxes in fiscal 2023.
Commissioner John Tornga expressed concern about inflation.
“I bring that up again just to let you know if we need to push something out, let's start looking at some of things we can start pushing out,” he said. “We have to put our big boy and girl clothes on up here and make sure that we're sustainable and that we are within the requirements, particularly if we needed to borrow money, etc., down the road.”
Tornga added that he will continue to support a tax rate rollback.
"If not now, when would ever do it?" he said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she didn't see a lot of items that could be cut in the proposed $113 million budget or pushed out to later dates, and she also mentioned “crazy labor and construction cost markets.”
Noting that City Manager Jennifer Bramley had said there are not a lot of proposed budget items that can be delayed, Freaney called it a challenge, "no matter what."
She added: "Just trying to think about how to get out of the box a little bit. Again, I think of infrastructure around the country. We have taken care of a lot of our infrastructure and continue to make very important investments. And that's really important, because it is the backbone.”
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said she didn’t want to be "a downer.”
Then she added: “It worries me the cost of big projects and how much they are going to end up being. Thank God we have the (under-construction) City Hall done.”
Several recreational capital improvement projects are discussed in the proposed new city budget, such as pickleball courts, $400,000; dog park, $300,000, and athletic field renovations, $100,000. The Highlander Pool replacement project includes a $8 million allocation in the fiscal years 2022 and 2023.
Despite the challenges, Commissioner Jeff Gow called the hours of discussion "a very healthy day."
"A lot of serious conversations," Gow said. "It just makes the budget that much stronger at the end. I thought it was a good day in that regard."
An important part of the budget is not only what's happening to residents but to employees, Bujalski said.
"Since March 17 of 2020, when the world went ballistic with COVID, our employees have been through hell and back. And they have been the face of our city with other people who have been through hell and back and looking to them for guidance and assistance and help," Bujalski said. "They deserve to be acknowledged. They deserve to have some money to help them pay for the cost-of-living increases. Especially, the fact that they stuck with us. And I think that's really important.”
Employees are slated to get 4% cost of living raises for the next fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1.
Here are some other details about the city's proposed budget for fiscal 2023:
• Personnel costs are up 11% due primary to the 4% cost of living increases for city employees. Health care costs are projected to increase by 10%.
• The net equivalent of three full-time new employee positions with a budget impact of $309,100 is proposed.
• Expenses in the general fund are expected to increase 9.9% due to several projects such as roofing at the Hale Center and the library, marina master plan and an increase in law enforcement costs.
• Water and wastewater expenditures are expected to increase 14%, mostly due to a transmission line and wastewater administration building project. The city also faces increases in property and liability premiums, raising the costs of risk management by 21%.
• The gas tax fund is projected to expected to increase 113% because of rising costs in the city sidewalk inspection program, signs, flashers and speed devices.
• The city's total taxable property value increase over the prior year is 12.28%, and 13.82% for the city's Community Redevelopment District.
• The next City Commission workshop on the budget is set for Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.
Public hearings will be held on Sept. 15 and Sept. 29 regarding the new millage rate and city budget.