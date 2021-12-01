On Nov. 3, Melba Rilott passed away in her sleep. She was a very active member in various organizations in Dunedin, especially the last 30 years to the Dunedin History Museum.
Melba was born on Nov. 8, 1937, in Belleville, St. Clair, Illinois and graduated from Brown’s Business College in Illinois. Melba married Ronald Rilott and moved to Dunedin in 1968 where Ron and Melba owned and operated Dunedin Mobile Manor mobile home park. Melba served many years on the United Methodist Conference Board of Pensions, as well as being a board member of other organizations such as the Upper Pinellas Association for Special Needs Citizens group homes, Special Olympics, Friends of the Palm Harbor Library, the downtown Rotary and Inner Wheel Group, Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch, The Orange Belt Quilt Club, Florida Conference Historical Society, and projects at Mease Manor.
Melba was instrumental in helping the Dunedin History Museum grow into a well-known respectable community museum. Melba served on the Dunedin History Museum Board for 15 years and on the Long-Range Giving Committee. Melba, along with two other board members, selected me in 1995 to be the museum’s first director.
Melba’s contributions to the museum range from cash donations for events such as the Dunedin Express, History Comes Alive, temporary exhibits, as well as major donations that improved the growth of the museum.
Some of these projects included in 2008, funding the renovation of the temporary gallery freight house in the museum, then spearheading a campaign to add an upstairs conference room with city matching funds which is named after her — “The Melba Rilott Conference Room.”
She was awarded History Maker of the Year in 1981 and received the Lifetime Volunteer Achievement Award in 2009. The following year Melba donated funds to have artist Steve Spathelf paint two historically detailed passenger murals for the ticket windows in the train room exhibit. Another one of her achievements was a grant she wrote for replacing the windows at Andrews Memorial Chapel in Hammock Park. Melba’s largest and most recognizable contribution to the Dunedin History Museum is the three bronze statues of a conductor, mother and daughter trying to catch a train, in front of the Museum’s new gift shop entrance. In 2013, Melba personally paid for the entire project and designed and managed it along with the director from beginning to end. Today the statues are a downtown landmark and also the museum’s new logo.
The museum has truly lost a friend to the museum, the city of Dunedin and its history. Melba’s legacy as a philanthropist will live on from her many contributions, especially her favorite “All Aboard!” bronze statues in front of the historic railroad station.
Melba’s three surviving daughters are Rhonda Rae, Robin Renee, and Randi Roxanne and their families. Melba’s greatest loves were for her family, friends, and reaching out as a philanthropist.