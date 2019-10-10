St. Francis of Assisi, Old Catholic Church finds home
DUNEDIN — The Church of Christ historical building has become the home to a new congregation: St. Francis of Assisi, Old Catholic Church.
Led by the Rev. Robert Swick, renovations on the church began in April, and an inaugural mass was held in June. The renovations are ongoing.
The Old Catholic Church is a reformative sect of Catholicism that broke away from Vatican authority in Europe during the late 1880s.
“While the church is well-established in the Netherlands and Western Europe, it is just now gaining momentum here in the United States,” a press release said.
Among other historic notes about the St. Francis of Assisi, priests can be married. Swick has been married for 51 years.
According to a press release, the setting is intimate in the church and the parishioners will go out of their way to introduce themselves hoping to get to know attendees.
“During the sign of peace, the entire room erupts with enthusiastic handshakes and heartfelt hugs, a noticeable difference from larger congregations. The service ends with a simple reminder: Go forth in love and perform random acts of kindness. Hold the door open for someone, smile, say thank you,” the release said.
The public is welcome to attend Mass, which begins each Sunday at 11 a.m. at 545 Wood St.