Revolution to host scrimmage
PALM HARBOR — Revolution Roller Derby will host a scrimmage Saturday, Feb. 25, at Sunderman Fields, 1631 Ninth St.
Gates open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets to the family-friendly event are $10. Advance tickets can be purchased on the Revolution website, RevolutionRollerDerby.com.
Every Tuesday night is open recruitment night from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Spinnations, 8345 Congress St, Port Richey.
For more information on how to join, ref or volunteer, visit RevolutionRollerDerby.com, Facebook.com/RevolutionRollerDerby , or email info@revolutionrollerderby.com
Forward Pinellas hosts “Bike Your City”
OLDSMAR — Forward Pinellas and the city of Oldsmar will host the “Bike Your City 2023” group ride in Oldsmar on Friday, March 10, from 8:30-11 a.m. This free, family-friendly event is a group bike ride to celebrate Florida Bicycle Month and highlight the bicycle and trail network throughout Oldsmar.
This guided, slow bike tour is a 6.5-mile round trip tour. Riders will learn about roadway safety and trail etiquette while exploring local amenities and enjoying the relaxing, pleasing scenery the trails have to offer.
The ride will begin at R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W.
Space is limited. Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/252234238397.
The first 100 people registered will receive a free BYC 23 t-shirt. All registered participants will receive bike lights, water, and refreshments. Minor bike maintenance and repairs will be provided by BikeSport. Everyone who enters the ride should be physically able to complete a 6.5-mile route.
Riders younger than 16 must wear a helmet.
Oldsmar students named to Lee dean' s list
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Adelyn Shelton and Ella Shelton, both of Oldsmar have been named to the Dean’s List at Lee University for the fall semester.
Dean's List recognition is earned by full-time students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.00.
Ripa graduates Mississippi State
STARKSVILLE, Miss. — Gabrielle Ripa of Tarpon Springs was among nearly 1,500 fall students that graduated from Mississippi State University in the fall.
Ripa received the Master of Science from MSU's College of Forest Resources.
Free movies, Touch A Truck on offer
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Recreation Division will show a free outdoor movie on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Splash Park Field.
Recreation staff will have outdoor lawn games set up beginning at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.
The event is free. Snacks will be available to purchase.
Splash Park Field is located at 508 Live Oak St. For movie titles and more information, visit TSRDonline.com or call 727-942-5628.
The city will host the annual Touch a Truck and Open House on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Tarpon Springs Library. Enjoy a chance to Touch-A-Truck and learn about some large city vehicles. Lemon Street will be closed from Pinellas Avenue to Safford Avenue for the event.
Admission is free and will include lots of fun and giveaways. Police vehicles, fire trucks and other large vehicles will be available to examine. Free food while supplies last.
The Tarpon Springs Library is located at 138 East Lemon St.
Community health fair set for Centre
PALM HARBOR — A community health fair will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Palm Room at The Centre, 1500 16th St.
The fair will include more than 40 healthy living vendors, complimentary health screenings, as well as health, fitness and wellness information. There also will be food, raffles, giveaways and more.
The health fair is free and sponsored by Palm Harbor Parks & Recreation and Curlew Hills Memory Gardens.