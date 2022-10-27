DUNEDIN — City employees walked out of Hurricane Ian and into "another fire," having to deal with a cyber attack.
That's how Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski on Oct. 18 described the situation employees faced in the past several weeks, extending kudos to the city staff and thanking them for their patience and hard work.
"It's extremely excruciating and difficult — physically, mentally. Everything. It's a lot to handle," Bujalski said at the City Commission meeting.
The cyber security incident occurred Oct. 4, and as of Oct. 18 city officials were not able to send or receive email from residents.
City IT department and cybersecurity professionals continue to investigate and work toward restoring the network.
"They are working many, many hours," City Manager Jennifer Bramley said.
Meanwhile, though, Bramley said the city continues to provide services.
"I'm very impressed with the employees. They have found work-arounds and that's what I asked them to do," Bramley said, "in every way shape and form."
Though parks and recreation services have been affected by the cyber attack, the department is still able to hold programs.
The city continues to issue certificates of occupancy and notices of violations in code compliance.
"We are finding the ways of doing business we used many years ago," Bramley said.
Bramley encouraged businesses and residents to pick up the phone and call city officials if they need services.
Bujalski said she was extremely grateful for residents being patient.
"This is the kind of thing that can really aggravate you," Bujalski said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said she has had a lot of conversations about how businesses had impacts as a result of the cyber attack.
"This is the challenges of our time. The blessings of computer and the challenges of computers," Freaney said.
The city water and wastewater treatment facilities are secure and operational, city officials say. City phones are working, utility payments and marina slip rental payments can be made securely through the city’s third-party system, Paymentus.
At their Oct. 18 meeting, city commissioners ratified an emergency purchase order issued to SHI Inc. of Somerset, N.J., in the amount of $133,377 for IT network equipment replacements due to the cyberattack. Funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act.
City officials were planning on buying the equipment this year. But the cyber attack expedited the purchase.
"We are making good progress; we hope to get up and running again. And hopefully when this investigation is complete I'll be able to give you a full description. I just can't do that now. It's still underway," Bramley said.
City attorney gets kudos
In other matters, City Attorney Nikki Day gave her annual report on her work for the city.
Among the projects she was involved with was the acquisition of the 80.4-acre Jerry Lake property, an addition to the Gladys Douglas property that is being transformed into a nature preserve.
"Achieving that closing was certainly a milestone for the city. We were honored to be a part of it and work with Swiftmud's title insurance company to make sure that closing went smoothy,” Day said.
The firm was involved in several leases to provide more city parking spaces and work on development agreements pertaining to a hotel for the Toronto Blue Jays near the Dunedin Causeway and the Gateway mixed-use project on the east end of town.
"Those were big milestones," Day said.
An update on the tree ordinance has been sent to the city recreation staff for review.
"That was a project that had been pending for years and was completed," Day said, adding that she is involved in meetings to begin work on rewriting the city's sign code.
The city's cost for the firm's legal services this year will be $296,076.
She believes the city's purchase order for the firm's services is $300,000.
"So even with inflation since 2020, we have been able to stay entirely within your budget," Day said, adding that it has been an honor to work for the city.
Bramley and commissioners praised Day and other members of the firm, Bryant, Miller, Olive, for their service in the past two years.
"I don't think it's any secret we are pretty high maintenance sometimes" whether it's the commission or staff, Bramley said, adding the firm has been very supportive.
Freaney called Day an "honest broker, accessible, a straight shooter."
"That's the most important qualities to have an attorney," Freaney said.