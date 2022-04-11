When Kristina Garcia saw she had a letter from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in her mailbox, she was immediately worried. “I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I did something wrong,’” she said.
But the contents of the letter were even more surprising to her.
Garcia had been named a recipient of the 2022 Community Service Award sponsored by the Sheriff’s Office.
"I was completely taken aback," she said. "I had no idea I had even been nominated."
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department Community Service Awards recognize people who go above and beyond in their roles to assist in the community.
It was Deputy Terrance Fallahee, a fellow member of Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association, who nominated Garcia for her efforts to provide meals to frontline workers following the outbreak of COVID-19.
Garcia, along with friend Barb Proia, formed Front Line Appreciation Group (FLAG), which partnered with local restaurants to provide meals for workers for more than three months.
“We put our heads together and figured out a way to do it,” she said.
Garcia also created a marketing strategy in her role as board member for the DDMA to help Dunedin businesses survive the pandemic.
"I grew up the daughter of parents who owned their own companies, so I know what it’s like to need to make money each day,” she said. “When I see that need, I just want to help people.”
No stranger to the nonprofit sector, Garcia has been volunteering for nearly 20 years in Pinellas County. She currently sits on the boards of DDMA, Dunedin Cares, Inc., Palm Harbor Chamber of Commerce, Pinellas County Council PTA, Dunedin High School PTA, Carwise Middle School PTA and the Pinellas Education Foundation.
"I'm very honored," Garcia said of her award. "When I do the things in the community that I do, it's because I really want to help people."
Garcia has been employed with Tampa Bay Newspapers for five years, and currently serves as sales manager for the Tampa Beacon.
Other award recipients include:
Crime Prevention
Shirley Hamilton
Charles Lucas
Karla Strader
Leadership
Margo Adams-Reid
Tamara Black
Stella Robinson
Bill Russo
Community Service
Gary Frazho
DJ Hayes
Tom Kaufmann
Kandi Maiden
Crystal Marlow
Bennie McClendon
Allan Nedelman
Kent Ott
Linda Piper
Clayton Sizemore
Kathleen Stephenson
Chang Wing
Good Samaritan
Christopher Rutherford
Matthew Tauber
Zachary Taylor