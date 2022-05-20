TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Planning and Zoning Board has approved a conditional-use application in the first step toward allowing construction of a hotel in the Sponge Docks area.
Following the 6-1 vote on May 16, the application was set for City Commission review at its May 24 meeting.
If the hotel proposal is eventually approved, the Home 2 Suites by Hilton would be situated on the east side of Roosevelt Boulevard, between Cross Street and Dodecanese Boulevard, and a portion of Hill Street in Tarpon Springs’ historic Sponge Docks area.
The five-story structure would be approximately 58 feet in height, with the first floor allocated for parking. The hotel would be built on a 1.9-acre site and feature 99 rooms.
The hotel would have neither a restaurant nor a bar, so alcohol will not be served on the premises.
In granting a conditional-use approval, the Planning & Zoning Board attached five conditions it recommends the applicant to meet.
Conditions include eliminating a Planning & Zoning Department staff recommendation to grant the developer a right-of-way to an alley on Hill Street next to the proposed hotel development site.
The board instead recommends that the decision to vacate be decided before the actual hotel site plan approval is brought forward.
Tarpon Springs Planning Director Renea Vincent said a request for that right-of-way will require a separate application by the developer after it gains conditional-use approval.
Other recommendations for the developer include a maximum four-floor hotel height; no bar or restaurant; and a structural hotel design that preserves the cultural heritage of the city’s Sponge Docks.
Katie Cole, an attorney for Clearwater-based Hill, Ward and Henderson, said owner Benedikt Fritzsche would be open to considering each of the conditions.
Fritzsche, a Palm Harbor resident, currently owns and operates the Hampton Inn hotel and the Best Western hotel in Dunedin.
Fritzsche said the proposed hotel for Tarpon Springs would employ 20 full-time workers, and he would both own and run the hotel.
“My wife and I are not here to build and flip this hotel; we want to be part of the community,” he said.
Fritzsche cited a 2016 Economic Impact Study that a hotel would generate an estimated $40,725 in annual tax revenue.
During the estimated 3½-hour hearing, the board questioned Fritzsche and his developer, David Ward, on how the proposed hotel would fit into the Sponge Docks.
Some board members also expressed reservations about the proposed hotel’s exterior design.
“I am not personally certain whether the appearance of this hotel fits into the district you are trying to put it in,” said Merlin Seamon, board chairman. “To receive (public) support from the community, it is going to have to fit in.”
“The idea of a hotel is universally accepted in our town,” said board member John Koulianos. “But Tarpon Springs’ Sponge Docks has to be done right. This (area) is really special.”
Board vice-chairman Michael Kouskoutis said, “Just because you paint it Greek blue and white doesn’t make it Greek.
“At the end of the day, I have to do what’s right for the historic heritage process down in that area,” he said. “The design has to be consistent with the cultural history of the area, period.”
Board member Justin Vessey expressed concern about the Planning Department recommendation to vacate a portion of the right-of-way on Hill Street, claiming it would eliminate six to seven parking spaces on the street.
“I am concerned that the city may give away a road to a developer,” Vessey said.
Koulianos asked Fritzsche whether he would be open to holding a town hall-type meeting with residents to discuss the hotel.
“We need to have community involvement; that is critical,” Koulianos said. “This is a project that will impact the most sensitive area in our town.”
He added, “This is going to be a big problem for you, if you don’t have community buy-in for this project.”
Fritzsche said he has concerns about the cost of holding such a hearing.
The board fielded pro and con public comments from 19 residents, several who voiced concerns about loss of parking spaces, vacating Hill Street, added traffic volume, a hotel flood evacuation plan, considering alternate site locations, and, of course, the hotel’s external appearance.
Several residents also voiced concerns about the hotel’s location in a coastal high hazard area.
Former Tarpon Springs mayor Anita Protos said that while she is in favor of building the hotel, she cautioned the board about the city vacating a right-of-way on Hill Street to the developer.
“We shouldn’t vacate Hill Street, or any other street in Tarpon Springs that’s been here for over 100 years,” Protos said.