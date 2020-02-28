DUNEDIN — Visitors to Dunedin’s popular downtown tourist mecca can expect to see an extensive amount of improvement projects taking place in the Community Redevelopment District the next few years.
However, the most debated project promises to be what to do with the current City Hall once the building is no longer needed.
During a Community Redevelopment Agency meeting Feb. 20, CRA and Housing Director Robert Ironsmith told the City Commission that staff is “in high gear” and moving forward with several high-profile improvement projects.
Jen Welch, CRA committee vice chair, told commissioners five major long-term projects to be focused on in the next few years include an increase in the building façade improvement program, continued entryway enhancements and an extension of the downtown paver replacement program to include undergrounding utilities where feasible.
One of the biggest projects will be deciding on an adaptive reuse for the current City Hall property. Ideas range from transforming the site into a second downtown park, akin to Pioneer Park, to installing a theater in the round or selling the property to developers to transform the site into a mixed-use project.
Ironsmith added he gets calls from brokers with clients interested in buying the property all the time.
“It could be any number of things depending on what the commission wants,” he said.
Other capital improvement projects include a major upgrade to Pioneer Park that will take place next year and include a redesign with stylized walking paths and a refurbished band shell, expansion of the street paver program along Main Street from Douglas Avenue to the Pinellas Trail, undergrounding utilities where possible and installing raised crosswalks for pedestrian friendliness on Douglas Avenue.
There are also plans to locate an east-end public restroom in Pioneer Park, install artistic benches along the Pinellas Trail, enhance entry welcome signs, and conduct streetscaping of Highland, Louden and Virginia Streets around the new City Hall.
Ironsmith noted that one wrinkle in the Pioneer Park improvement project occurred as a result of the city implementing a master drainage plan for downtown. Public Works is looking to use some of the park underground for infiltration of stormwater runoff.
A big item is funding a decorative mast arm traffic signal on Bass Avenue and Main Street, similar to the ones on Broadway and Skinner, “which is very significant,” Ironsmith said.
Courtyard on Main Street, a mixed-use commercial-residential-office development at the corner of Douglas Avenue, is looking to start construction mid-March, Ironsmith reported. He added developers told him they will look to keep a part of a popular parking lot fronting Main Street open as long as possible. In addition, once the project is completed, they may offer to provide the city with some parking spaces in their proposed garage.
One project that is being nixed is Downtown Wi-Fi. Ironsmith told commissioners “it was an initiative formed a couple of years ago that we thought was a good fit for downtown; it operated for a while and then with changes of merchants and other things happening it kind of fell through.”
“We looked to revitalize it,” he explained. “However, when we met with the Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association and Visit Dunedin, we found downtown Wi-Fi wasn’t relevant anymore. People typically have an expanded data plan and the ability to get their own Wi-Fi on their phones. The merchants just weren’t willing to participate when it’s outside their place of business. They want people to come in and use their Wi-Fi as a courtesy to promote their business. So, Wi-Fi is something we are not looking to go forward with.”
The CRA is also working to bring the popular winter season Fresh Market to downtown during the summer months.
“We’re looking to set it up by the brick area near the Historical Museum; it will be a little smaller market,” Ironsmith noted. “It could be a nice fit” and let the sod at Pioneer Park, winter home of the market, rest.
Staff will bring the commission an agreement for approval sometime in March, he said. Merchants and the Historical Museum are very supportive of the idea, he told commissioners.
Meanwhile, Danny Craig, Economic Development specialist, told commissioners staff feels confident that the city will receive $1 million from the county and $500,000 from the state to help fund its transformation to Skinner Boulevard, which is expected to take place from 2024 to 2025.