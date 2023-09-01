DUNEDIN — Dunedin Cares Community Food Pantry faces challenges, but its new executive director brings a lot of experience to the table.
Kristina Garcia had served on the nonprofit’s board and as a volunteer for six years when she became its interim director in June. In August, she became its executive director.
A resident of Palm Harbor, Garcia has been in advertising and marketing for many years.
"It always been a passion of mine,” she said. “I considered it a great honor to be offered this opportunity. I just made a life decision that it was time for me to do a career change. It just worked schedule-wise, and it was time to take something on that was different.”
Garcia said the pantry has seen an increased number of clients who are working but can’t afford the high supermarket food prices.
“Post-COVID, we had a lot of people coming out of not having work, and now we are seeing a little bit of the opposite —they are working, but they can't afford the food costs," she said.
During the past three months, the need for food at the pantry has increased by more than a third, she added, and the pantry has had to work to keep up supply.
Demand varies depending on the time of the year. Through mid-August, the pantry has served 1,214 individuals and more than 500 households. More than 14,000 people have been served this year.
A year ago, the pantry established a policy that limits pantry shopping to residents of Dunedin, Clearwater and Palm Harbor, due to increasing demand. But the biggest challenge for the 100-volunteer nonprofit, established in 2015, continues to be the need for a larger building.
“We have outgrown the home we are in,” Garcia said.
The city of Dunedin remains a good partner, and Dunedin Cares hopes to "further that relationship" and work with the city on the pantry's needs, she said. City officials have recommended that $35,000 be allocated to the pantry from the city's budget for the next fiscal year.
"We are trying to work with a couple of churches as well to see what we can put together. it's a process. It' where's the best bang for our buck. Where do we turn to?" Garcia said.
Obtaining a grant may be an option.
“We kind of have to see where we go and what's the best resources to use,” Garcia said.
During a City Commission budget work session Aug. 15, Commissioner Robert Walker said Dunedin Cares has special requirements this year and noted the desire for a new building.
“They have fulfilled a very integral role in this community in terms of not just being a food pantry but providing social services and help for people that need it,” Walker said.