DUNEDIN — The Penny Lane Ultimate Beatles Museum will remain in Dunedin after all.
Indeed, after being wooed to relocate to anywhere from Clearwater to St. Petersburg to Washington, D.C. and other cities, the museum’s move to a new Dunedin location guarantees that Penny Lane will remain one of the city’s most unique attractions well into the future.
After years of housing only a fraction of a massive collection of Beatles memorabilia in a cramped 500-square-foot space upstairs at 730 Broadway in Dunedin’s downtown Stirling Commons, the museum has found a new and much larger home at 2046 Bayshore Blvd. in Dunedin.
With the move to a former Citibank building, Penny Lane will have, after some extensive renovations, about 6,500 square feet of space to become what museum founder Robert Entel bills as “the world’s largest Beatles museum.”
And to think it all started when, as a child, Entel stored Beatles artifacts in a sock drawer.
Entel, a lifelong resident of Dunedin, needed more space and desperately wanted to keep the museum in his hometown, but the hot real estate market made it difficult to find new digs. Entel, who credited a story in the Beacon about the museum’s plight as an impetus for moving to a new Dunedin spot, discovered the former bank building and saw unlimited potential for displaying the Beatles memorabilia he has been collecting for more than 40 years.
Entel, a physician who introduces himself as “Dr. Robert,” an obvious reference to the song “Doctor Robert” from the “Revolver” album, has donated his entire collection to the museum, including every imaginable item from Beatles lunch boxes to clothing, vintage Beatles posters and autographed guitars.
“I want all of the people of Pinellas County, the nation and the world to enjoy the memorabilia and generate memories from their youth,” Entel said. “It’s not going to be a traditional museum.”
Entel hopes to have the new museum open by October, or by the end of 2022 at the latest, and he hopes the museum will become an anchor of revitalization for the area, which he has dubbed “New Dunedin.”
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think this is going to bring attention to the rest of the area.”
Museum curator Colin Bissett, a Liverpool “scouser” who knew the Beatles before they became the world-famous “Fab Four,” will still be on hand to welcome visitors and relate stories about the band’s early years.
Visitors will also be greeted by one of Ringo Starr’s drum kits, something from Entel’s collection that was far too large to display at the museum’s current location. Exhibits will be set up as moveable “pods,” and the bank vault will become a John Lennon tribute room.
Unlike the current downtown museum location, the new location has a parking lot of its own. It will also have a gift shop. The only bad news is that for the first time, visitors will have to pay for admission. Entel hasn’t decided what the cost will be, however. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The current downtown location has been reliant on donations from Beatlemaniac visitors for a small revenue stream, but the sheer size of the new museum will mean higher overhead and maintenance costs.
But Entel promises that the new museum will be much more than a collection of artifacts. He plans to offer the museum as an event space for corporate events, lectures, office parties and other gatherings.
“It’s going to be a vibrant place where people can explore the Beatles’ influence on the ’60s,” he said. “I like dynamic things. It’s never just artifacts on display where you move from object to object.”
Paul McCartney wrote in his recently released book, “The Lyrics,” that Penny Lane, a real place in Liverpool, is still “in my ears and in my eyes.”
And now Dunedin will feature a flavor of Liverpool all its own.
The museum may be moving to Bayshore Boulevard but for all intents and purposes, it’s going to be on Dunedin’s own Penny Lane.