The Faith Garden: Dunedin church members launch a down-to-earth project to help the needy

DUNEDIN — Call it growing pains. A group of volunteers are learning how to run the Faith Garden at the First Presbyterian Church to help provide food for the community.
Jodie Cannon is a member of a mission team for the garden.
"There are six of us who are on the foundation of this. We are organizing teams, church members to come in to weed, harvest, plant — setting up a bin for compost," she said.
The group started the project about three months ago and needs about six to eight months before they are ready to begin harvesting.
Another church member, Brenda Thomas, said the project started with the demolition of the old education building on the west side of First Presbyterian's property, which is at 455 Scotland St.
That was in January, said Thomas, who has been affiliated with the church for five years.
"When that came down, it just dawned on me when I saw that space, I said, ‘This would be a perfect place for a garden,' Thomas said. "I always had the feeling that this is one area where we can help feed the hungry around us."
Cannon, who has been a member of the church for 11 years, said the project has been a learning experience.
"It was really exciting. We had to learn what could grow, what couldn't grow. That kind of thing," Cannon said.
The most challenging aspect of the project was making sure there was enough water for the plants, Cannon said.
"The new irrigation system was everything," she said.
Shade barriers also will be put up to diffuse UV rays. The church team also had to specify the mission in order get the grants needed, Cannon said.
"It was writing the grant. Brenda is just a whiz at that," Cannon said.
Thomas felt that through working with food banks, the team realized the need for food has not diminished significantly.
They also felt that there was a need to provide a better quality of produce for patrons of food banks.
"What they get in most of the food drives are just canned processed food filled with sodium, filled with a lot of things," Thomas said. "They're not the healthiest diets for people in need. And the problem for a lot of people they either live in a place where they can't get to a good produce stand or they can't afford the kind of produce that's fresh, organic," she said.
Church pastor the Rev. David Shelor is enthusiastic about the Faith Garden, too.
Raising fresh produce for people in need, particularly through the Dunedin Cares food bank, alone is a great gift, he said.
"The other thing, too, I think is we are hoping to be able to engage our neighborhood or the broader community with the effort. I'm a firm believer with whatever your faith and religious tradition might be and even if you don't have one, I think digging in the dirt and connecting to god's good creation is a spiritual practice," Shelor said.
People can adopt a bed and maintain it, too, he said.
The mission team has access to coaching from organizations in St. Petersburg that have been successful with these kind of projects.
"They are all over the city in back yards," Cannon said. "We want to be an educational center, too."
Among other ideas, the mission team is planning on putting herbs in freezer bags along with recipes.
"We really want to be 360. We want to go all the way around this thing, make it community and member oriented," she said.
Squash, beans, turnips and corn are expected to be grown in the garden along with other vegetables.
"We are also putting pollinators in so the bees and the butterflies can come in and they can control any kind of pests that get in there. It's our first opportunity to do this. And we didn't hesitate for a minute to take it on," Cannon said.