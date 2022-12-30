DUNEDIN — City officials continue to clear the way through annexation and zoning actions to move forward with plans of creating a nature park on the east end of town.
The city's Local Planning Agency Dec. 14 approved the annexation of two unplatted parcels consisting of 78.80 acres located south of Indigo Drive and east of Weathersfield Drive. Included is Jerry Lake.
The next step is for the City Commission to review the land-use and related ordinances pertaining to the property. That action is slated for Jan. 19. After subsequent review of approval by county agencies, the three ordinances are expected to be brought back to the City Commission for second and final readings in the spring.
"That would be the final step," said Joseph DiPasqua, city assistant director of community development.
In May the city acquired the two parcels from the Southwest Florida Water Management District. They are both located within the Dunedin Planning Area and are contiguous to the city limits, so annexation is recommended.
A resident who lives near the area slated to be annexed asked at the LPA meeting how the city can guarantee that land will remain preserved and not turned into homes.
"So I think the simplest answer is the land-use preservation which we are proposing to this group and the City Commission will not allow development. That's exactly what it's for," said DiPasqua.
Asked if plans call for a big park where people can use Jerry Lake for motor sports, Deputy City Manager Jorge Quintas said grant stipulations pertaining to the land acquisition restrict the park usage.
Plans call for an observation tower, trails and a kayak launch and a nature center.
"But there won't be any motorized boats. It's a passive park per say," Quintas said.
Local Planning Agency Vice Chairman Dan Massaro said residents will have plenty of time to think about the questions they want to ask pertaining to issues as city commissioners take action on the ordinances pertaining to zoning and annexation.
With the acquisition of the adjacent Gladys Douglas property, and the addition of the 78.8 acres, the city plans to create a nature preserve encompassing about 125 acres.
The property hosts rosemary bald, a rare type of landscape in Florida. The rosemary bald is home to many unique plant species, most importantly the Florida rosemary. This plant species alone is host to many unique, rare and threatened insect and animal species.
Among the wildlife city officials have seen in the preserve are coyotes, bobcats, opossums, raccoons, rabbits, squirrels, a coral snake, red-shouldered hawks, red-tailed hawks, migratory birds and songbirds.