TARPON SPRINGS — While city commissioners unanimously voted to spend more than $1 million to make intersection upgrades and improve roadway flooding at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Spring Boulevard, they were less than enthusiastic that the design would totally fix the problem.
Commissioner Michael Eisner questioned why the project design does not include a pump to push rainwater into the bayou at high tide, while Mayor Costa Vatikiotis suggested it may make the intersection passable, but could also actually serve to enhance roadway flooding on Spring Bayou.
“This is something we’ve all been waiting for because of a timing issue,” said City Manager Mark LeCouris. There are plans to restore Beckett Bridge, so the city wanted to provide an alternate route, using Spring Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive, during heavy rain events.
On July 11, commissioners unanimously voted to award a construction contract for just over $1 million to AJ General Construction Services for intersection upgrades to South Spring Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Project Administration Department Director Bob Robertson told commissioners the project is designed to mitigate sea level rise and frequent flooding by raising the intersection elevation, installing new storm drains and stormwater check valves.
He added the project will also include above-ground improvements, by changing the geometry of the intersection to make traffic flow smoother and safer, while implementing a four-way stop to improve driver visibility and pedestrian safety.
The bulk of the project will be funded by a $673,000 state grant, with $81,600 coming from the Penny for Pinellas one-cent sales tax and $317,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Robertson told commissioners the project won’t start until after August, because the city has to first finish the MLK pipeline project. Therefore, the first mobilization won’t start until September. The schedule anticipates six months for substantial completion.
He explained there are two stormwater outfalls at this intersection. When the tide rises, water can now back up through storm drains and flood the road.
He noted two improvements will be done to mitigate that problem. First, “the road will be raised, so if there were to be overtopping, it would be at a higher elevation, and the intersection won’t flood as frequently.” Secondly, “pipes that discharge into the bayou will now have check valves allowing water to flow in only one direction out; it cannot flow back in through those pipes.”
Vatikiotis said “he doesn’t want to exude confidence,” rather, he will be holding his breath waiting for the day the job is completed and it’s working properly.
Eisner asked why no pumping system was included in the project. Robertson said the main driver for that is the difference between what was at the time a $400,000 to $500,000 project, versus looking at the Sponge Docks and a $4 million project to improve flooding on just a portion of that area.
“In terms of cost effectiveness and functionality, bang for your buck, we don’t necessarily need it for now … It’s something we can consider augmenting as a later phase. I think this will be pretty effective for mitigating most of the flooding situation we see at the intersection,” Robertson said.
Vatikiotis said while he knows “the project won’t fix the problem,” it will make the intersection passable over what it is today.
Also, “our check valve experience hasn’t been all that great either, so we’ll see what we’ve learned from that.”
The mayor added he is hoping the project doesn’t just push the water towards the homes on Spring Boulevard.
“I think we need to get this thing done, to raise the elevation before restoration begins on Beckett Bridge, or drivers will have to go through ‘sunny day’ high tides on Spring Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive,” the mayor said.