The next batter exits the on-deck circle and music fills the air. Which brings us to the subject of baseball players’ so-called “walk-up songs.”
Addison Barger is a hard-hitting third baseman/shortstop in the Toronto Blue Jays organization who was with the Low-A Dunedin Blue Jays recently just long enough to buy a slice at Tony’s Pizza before he was moved up to AAA Buffalo.
Barger, 23, is a Belleview, Washington, native who moved to Florida when he was 6 and graduated from Tampa’s King High School. He was in town on a rehabilitation assignment for a sore elbow. Barger is currently perched on the top step of the minors and is set to become a member of the Major League Toronto Blue Jays later this year.
He has a bright future in the major leagues, and as someone who is on the verge of making it big, one might guess how he came to choose his walk-up song.
Barger strolls into the batter’s box to the tune of “I’m Not in Love.” The song, a hit for the art-rock band 10CC that reached No. 2 on the Billboard Top 40 in 1975, seems not only an aged beauty but a curious choice for a member of a generation fixated on more modern ditties designed to inspire home runs, base hits and runs batted in, not to mention impressive exit velocities.
The song opens, “I’m not in love/So don’t forget it/It’s just a silly phase I’m going through,” and it seems as incongruous as Nancy Sinatra’s “Sugar Town” for a future star. Perhaps Carly Simon’s uber-depressing “That’s the Way I’ve Always Heard It Should Be” hadn’t come to Barger’s mind.
Alas, Barger blew town before he could be asked about the tune, but a spokesman for the Dunedin Nine said it was the result of some discussions with some coaches earlier in his career. We are left, then, to wonder if some deep heartache left him bereft of the joy of playing.
Maybe he just likes the song. (And who doesn’t?)
Equally mysterious is catcher Nicolas Deschamps’s choice of “Hooked on a Feeling,” a hit for both B.J. Thomas and Blue Swede. Mysterious not so much as an inspirational walk-up but as a truly awful song that even B.J. could not save. Blue Swede’s “ooga-chukka” opening makes the number even more dreadful but is thankfully not played.
First baseman Peyton Williams, who has since moved up to the Vancouver team, used the snappy country song possibly named “Wildfire” (neither Google nor Spotify were much help and it’s not in his scouting report), with the lyrics “they all call me wildfire.” This seems appropriate for bashing dingers, but the song should not be confused with Michael Martin Murphy’s weepy song about a lost horse.
Meanwhile, Music Industry lists “La Gozadera” by Gente De Zona, “25/8” by Bad Bunny and “Dios Me Tiene A Mi Lo Mio” by La Banda Gorda as among the top Latino walkup songs.
So who started this tuneful player walkup trend?
The answer is, of course, the often-unorthodox Chicago White Sox, a team that once had players wearing shorts on the field. Legend has it that longtime Sox organist Nancy Faust started the trend in 1970 when she used state songs of each player as their walkup. But it was the 1990s that saw individualized walkup songs become universally popular.
The website Music Industry How To says that Hall of Fame New York Yankees reliever Mariano Rivera has the greatest walkup of all, Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” Lyrics like, “exit light, enter night, take my hand, we’re off to never-never land” may not have intimidated batters so much as creeped them out.
It’s an open question as to whether the walkups serve to add the fan “entertainment experience” or to actually get players keyed-up for a big appearance.
The answer is that the greatest hitter in history, Ted Williams, didn’t need walkup music.
With a .344 lifetime batting average and 521 home runs, The Splendid Splinter did just fine without it.