Due to a reduced supply, increased demand, and lack of seasonal rainfall, reclaimed water in north Pinellas County will continue to be unavailable on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays until further notice while the system is shut down for storage level recovery.
Pinellas County Utilities customers north of Curlew Road are asked to continue limiting their reclaimed water use and to follow the reduced reclaimed water availability irrigation schedule to help with this resource recovery initiative.
These restrictions limit reclaimed water irrigation to authorized hours:
• Two days a week, one time per day
• Mornings between 12:01 a.m. and 8 a.m. or evenings between 4 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
• Addresses ending in even numbers water on Tuesday and Saturday
• Addresses ending in odd numbers water on Wednesday and Sunday
• Mixed or no address areas water on Wednesday and Sunday
During the past several weeks, storage levels of reclaimed water have declined to the point of exhausting the water in storage. As the return of seasonal rainfall helps stabilize reclaimed water supplies, the reclaimed water storage capacity will be re-evaluated.
In order to protect reclaimed water infrastructure, the restricted schedule will remain in effect until storage levels recover. Utilities’ customers should monitor Utilities website, www.pinellascounty.org/utilities/ for updates and the possible extension of this initiative.