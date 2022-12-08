DUNEDIN — City officials expect to be occupying the new 39,000-square-foot City Hall at 737 Louden Ave. in January.
City Hall will include programming space and will be comprised of a two-story administrative wing, a single-story Commission Chamber and more than 200 parking spaces.
Dunedin Deputy City Manager Jorge Quintas, the lead project manager, working with other city officials, recently responded to some questions asked about the project:
Q: What is the latest cost estimate for the construction of City Hall?
A: The construction estimate has not changed since the project was bid as this was a hard bid project. This means that there was a guaranteed maximum price that would be paid for delivery of a complete project that was determined and included in the agreement between the city and Manhattan Construction Co. This has been both the most beneficial for the city in terms of holding to the budgeted construction allocation and the most challenging as the entire globe has dealt with both product and acquisition delays, material shortages, and delivery challenges.
The subcontractors that have bid and signed agreements are held at the pricing which was developed and incorporated into the agreement between the city and Manhattan Construction in 2021. The building is primarily funded from the penny fund with additional contributions from other enterprise and revenue funds such as building, Community Redevelopment Agency and utilities.
The construction amount of $22.8 million remains the final budgeted and approved price, which to date has not been exceeded, even given the project challenges faced. There has been one additional add on that has used a portion of the budgeted contingency in adding (beyond the initial projected) solar panels to the roof.
Q: When is the project expected to be completed?
The project is expected by be completed in late December, with employees occupying the spaces in January.
Q: What work is under way now?
For the most part, there is a lot of finishing work occurring in the building. Current interior work includes installation of the flooring — which is nearly complete — light fixtures, millwork and cabinetry, restroom fixtures and tiling, completion of the IT infrastructure, doors and locks, and other electrical punch out items. For the exterior, the site grading is just about complete, with the parking lot scheduled to receive asphalt in the next two weeks, following by curbing, striping, and landscaping. In the next two weeks, the paving around the building will be completed as well as the exterior lighting. There are a lot of trades on site now and a lot of moving parts that are required to get this project across the finish line. All hands are on deck and looking forward to final, substantial completion.
Q: Is there a date yet for a ribbon-cutting or other type of ceremony?
We are tentatively planning for late January. The official ribbon cutting to take place will include light refreshments, entertainment and activities, several key speakers, and building tours open to the entire community. We look forward to being able to showcase the importance of having a space for the community to gather and come together.
Additionally, the world-renowned artist, Heath Satow, will arrive with the 26-inch public art piece, titled “The See” on Dec. 12. The art piece will be installed on Dec. 12-13, followed by a public art dedication occurring on Dec. 15 at 10 a.m. on site. The city will share information and the invitation is open to the public to reveal and recognize this significant piece of public art.
Q: What has been the most difficult aspect of the project?
The challenges with labor shortages, material shortages, and procurement challenges have been the most difficult in conjunction with the rising cost of materials and the strain this has placed on some of the subcontractors locked into pre-COVID, pre-inflationary pricing. Long-lead items have impacted the completion date and have required in some instances that the city, architects, and Manhattan work together to find other solutions to keep moving forward.
Q: What, if any, major changes have been made to the project?
Outside of some minor design tweaks, the building plans agreed upon by the City Commission and viewed by the public ahead of construction have remained consistent. The addition of more roof top solar panels has been the biggest significant change to ensure we create an efficient green building.