DUNEDIN — Between the months of August and September, there’s a lot of transition. Transition from the hot and unbearable heat to somewhat cooler weather. The transition from summer camp, swimming and vacations to school, homework and finally football.
Days start to get shorter, but this is the time of the year where family days seem to be longer with the abundance of newness in the air. New routines to be created, new people to meet, just a lot of new going around.
The Dunedin Parks & Recreation department has been busy adding new programs to the lineup to go with the already great programming that’s offered. Here’s just a few new programs added for the fall season.
At the Highlander Pool, splash into a great time while watching the movie “Hocus Pocus” at the Float-In-Movie on Friday, Sept. 15. Also at the pool, you can still stay fit with zero to no impact on the body while you tone up during the Shallow Water Wellness classes held on Saturday mornings through Sept. 23. If you have kids ages 8-12 and they’re nature enthusiasts, sign up for the Full Moon Frenzy on Friday, Sept. 28 from 8-10 p.m. This program explores the trails at Hammock Park learning about the nocturnal animals that inhabit the park. For the little ones, with the collaboration of the Dunedin Library, Story Time in the Park offers preschoolers and parents a time to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while listening to kid-friendly stories.
The Dunedin Community Center has also added new programs for all levels and ages. For adults, learn to line dance while improving memory skills, strengthening your balance and putting an overall smile on your face. Line dance classes are held every Saturday from 1-3 p.m.
With the rich Scottish history in Dunedin, if you were ever interested in learning to play the bagpipes or snare drum, you can sign up now. Sessions are available on Wednesdays with group instruction. Another new program offered is piano lessons for all ages and playing ability. This private thirty-minute lesson is offered by appointment only on Saturdays.
Speaking of new and transitions, both the Dunedin Community Chorus and Dunedin Concert Band will be welcoming new directors. Both Stephen L. Allen and Stephen B. Brown retired at the end of their respective seasons leading to new leadership. The groups will have upcoming concerts, first with the Concert Band in October and the Community Chorus in December.
If you are looking to stay fit or just add a little exercise in your routine, of course we offer that, too. A variety of group exercise classes are offered throughout the day. Classes offer both low, medium and high impact levels of training. If exercising in a group is not your thing, you can join the fitness room or sign up with a personal training to get more one-on-one help. Here you’ll find monthly and annual memberships available that will not break the bank.
There’s plenty of senior programming, support groups and trips at the Hale Activity Center. Teens can delight in a center set up just for them at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, which is equipped with a skate park, game room, full size gymnasium and programming tailor-made for their active lifestyles.
To stay up to date with all the offerings the Parks & Recreation Department has, please visit www.DunedinGov.com. There’s an assortment of family fun events and programming to be had by all. Many of these events can be enjoyed in our beautiful parks, popular downtown locations and of course at all of our recreation facilities.
Angel Trueblood is program coordinator for Dunedin Parks & Recreation.