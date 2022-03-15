OLDSMAR — Rockie Lynne recently returned to Oldsmar, as the country star led a convoy of motorcycles, big rigs and monster trucks to Veterans Memorial Park, part of his Tribute to the Troops Florida swing.
Lynne cofounded the nonprofit 19 years ago as a way for bikers to pay tribute to fallen soldiers by visiting communities with Gold Star families, and he made his first Oldsmar stop in the spring of 2017.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, he returned with a group of veterans, first responders and supporters from around the country, and they gathered under the gazebo at the picturesque park to honor XinHua Mesenburg, a U.S. Air Force airman who was reportedly found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland in January 2019.
“On January 5, Mitch and Shannon were taking down the Christmas decorations when they got a text from XinHua,” Lynne said while Mesenberg’s parents stood hand in hand, adding the text concluded, “please note that this was nobody’s fault. The stress life has given me has finally broken my will to live.”
Lynn noted that approximately 22 veterans commit suicide per day. “When a young man or a young woman who is in service to our country loses their battle with post-traumatic stress, it’s not a suicide,” he said. “It’s not an overdose. It’s not a momentary lapse of reason. It is a 7,000-mile sniper shot by the Taliban. A KIA (Killed in Action). And it is because of men like XinHua that we are free. It’s because of families like this that we have the American way of life. And Tribute to the Troops is here today to say to these people that we truly, deeply love you. I love you, and I’d do anything in the world for you.”
Because Lynne and his troupe put in the time and effort to get to know the fallen heroes, spending time in their hometowns and interviewing family members, former coaches, teachers and mentors, the words don’t ring hollow. In fact, his tributes, which include personal details — like the fact that XinHua, whom the Mesenburg’s adopted after he was abandoned by his father in China, had a genius-level IQ, was a voracious reader and once served on the security detail for President Obama, often reduce listeners to tears.
“There’s a lot of organizations out there that pay tribute to the troops and their families,” Lynne said after the half-hour ceremony, which featured riders from around the country presenting the Mesenburgs with words, tokens and other personal mementos. “But you don’t get a sense of who the person really was. That’s how I started doing the bios, to find out more about the person beyond just the basic facts and statistics. And people really respond to it.”
Indeed, a glance around the gazebo during Lynne’s speech revealed many tears being shed.
“These are tough guys and girls, hardened military veterans and first responders, and these stories reduce them to tears,” he said. “And that’s because they’re real people. They’re not millionaires. They’re regular folks who’ve come out for a common cause.”
According to Mitch Masenberg, Lynne’s passion and support for Gold Star families is what led the couple to chair the Tribute to the Troops Florida chapter, the fifth national branch of the Minnesota-based organization. The group also provides annual scholarships to children of fallen soldiers.
“We got invited to a Gold Star event last year and I had never been on a ride, but we had a blast,” the Port Charlotte resident said as the group prepared to head to Largo for a ceremony honoring fallen Navy pilot Lt. Rhiannon Ross. “Then Rockie asked if we wanted to join the organization and we said yes, because when he talks, and what he does, it’s from the heart.”
Toni Gross, a Gold Star mother who helped bring Lynne’s first troop ride to Oldsmar in April 2017, where they honored her late son, Army Cpl. Frank R. Gross, said Lynne’s contributions cannot be overstated.
“He doesn’t have to make the trip to Florida each year, but that’s part of who he is,” Gross said. “My husband, Craig, and I are so grateful to the city for allowing us to use such a beautiful location and to the community for the loving care and support we receive, too.”
For Lynne, adding a Tribute to the Troops Florida chapter was, unfortunately, born out of necessity.
“Florida has had such a heavy toll of soldiers who have lost their lives,” he said. “We felt it was important for us to have a chapter down here so we can best serve these families in need.”
For more information on the Tribute to the Troops nonprofit organization, visit tributetothetroops.org.