DUNEDIN — City officials continue to move forward with plans to improve aging wastewater facilities.
They plan to seek a $5.25 million state loan to finance wastewater treatment projects.
City commissioners voted unanimously June 15 to authorize city officials to apply for the funding from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.
The three projects basically include electrical and system upgrades for the city's wastewater treatment facilities.
"A request for additional funds will be brought forth to the commission in an additional loan application when the other three projects are ready for construction," City Engineer Russel Ferlita said.
In October, city commissioners adopted a resolution authorizing the submission of a facilities plan to FDEP to obtain eligibility for funding for the construction of wastewater projects.
The city provides sanitary sewer service to residents through a wastewater treatment facility that was completed in June 1991. The plant and collection system have undergone several upgrades in recent years; many of the critical components have exceeded their design life and must be replaced, the plan pertaining to the system says.
In other news
• The Urban Land Institute, a nonprofit organization of land-use experts, is expected to make a presentation at the Sept. 14 City Commission workshop on the 27.7 acres called the Coca-Cola site.
City officials have obtained the ULI to provide a market analysis on the site and are working to examine potential uses for the property at Martin Luther King Avenue and San Christopher Drive.
Coca-Cola has announced it will be leaving the facility on the property later this year. The assessed value of the property in 2019 was $8.9 million.
• Construction on the Gateway project is expected to start in late October or early November.
Commissioners approved plans for the mixed-use project May 20 on about 4.3 acres at Main Street, Milwaukee Avenue and Skinner Boulevard.
The project is estimated to cost about $30 million.
• Ridership for the initial four days of the autonomous vehicle demonstration has been strong, city officials say.
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority selected Dunedin as one of three cities in the county to demonstrate the AV technology. The kickoff of the Autonomous Vehicle Advantage project was held May 19 and will run for three months in the downtown area.
• Staff continues to look for opportunities to add parking to the downtown area. They also have signed agreements for remote special event parking with Achieva Credit Union and Curtis Fundamental School.
• Staff will bring plans for a pedestrian-friendly Douglas Avenue crosswalk to the Community Redevelopment Agency in July for review.
The project is expected to enhance walkability on Douglas Avenue near the Artisan apartments and parking garage along the corridor.