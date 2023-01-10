TARPON SPRINGS — Members of the Greek Orthodox faith believe the teenage male who retrieves the cross during the church’s annual Epiphany celebration will receive good blessings for the next year.
In an effort to envision what it would be like to fulfill what he called a lifelong dream, 16-year-old George Stamas visited Spring Bayou the night before Tarpon Springs’ 117th Epiphany on Jan. 6.
“I swam in the bayou last night, sat in the boat and said a little prayer,” an exhausted but exuberant Stamas said after emerging from the murky waters with the bright white cross.
The midnight dive of young Stamas proved to be beneficial, as the Tarpon High student and Spongers quarterback quickly found the cross shortly after it was tossed into the bayou by Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. With a sea of people blanketing every inch of available space at Craig Park, Stamas was quickly surrounded by the 60-plus fellow divers, who each embraced the retriever and kissed the cross as they exited the water before toweling off.
After carrying Stamas on their shoulders to the steps of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral a few blocks away, the group was feted with cheers and cries of “Axios!” (“Worthy!”) by the crowd of onlookers before the weary retriever finally left to grant interviews inside the church.
“I’m truly blessed to be able to do this,” Stamas said as he gripped the cross and trophy while surrounded by family. “I would like to thank everyone for coming out and watching. All the divers were blessed to dive today. It’s truly a blessing, a once-in-a-lifetime thing, and I’m so happy to be a part of this.”
Ironically, despite the predive prayer, Stamas said once he got in the water for real, he nearly gave up.
“I went under and thought, maybe I should come back up, because I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “But I just kept going and then I saw it glowing and just picked it up.”
While he admitted the experience was “very tiring,” Stamas said he knew he had to push through if he wanted to continue a longstanding family tradition.
“I’ve been coming out here and watching this since I was a little kid,” Stamas said. His cousin, Christian Chrysakis, retrieved the cross in 2018 and his great-grandfather earned the honor in 1938. “One person catching it in the family is unbelievable, but two? So, it’s like keeping it going in the family.”
According to his father, Chris Stamas, he “knew in his heart” that George would retrieve the cross.
“I just knew this blessing was going to come to him,” Chris said of George. “I know that he’s going to carry the cross well and be a good steward of the church and the community.”
As he prepared to attend the Glendi, the post-dive feast at the nearby Pappas Community Center, George Stamas was asked if he was looking forward to his year of blessings.
“Everyone who dove today is blessed,” he replied. “I hope everyone is better from where they were today.”