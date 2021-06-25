Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 88F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.