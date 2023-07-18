TARPON SPRINGS — The city of Tarpon Springs is mourning the loss of another member of its police department, as Maj. Michael Trill was found dead in his home on Saturday, July 15. He was 53.
Trill, a 27-year TSPD veteran, was larger than life in size, stature, and personality, and was well-known all over town. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through Pinellas County’s northernmost community, which is still reeling from the line-of-death duty of TSPD Officer Charlie Kondek, who was shot and killed on December 21, 2014, as well as Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy James Magli, who was struck and killed by a fleeing suspect on nearby East Lake Road in February 2021.
Tarpon Police Chief Jeff Young posted a video message on the department’s Facebook page a couple of days after Trill’s passing, and the chief’s emotions were real and raw as he attempted to explain the loss.
“It is with great sadness that I deliver this message,” Young said at the beginning of the 2½-minute clip. “On Saturday, July 15, at around 12:34 p.m., the Tarpon Springs Police Department received a 911 call from the home of Major Michael Trill from his wife. She had come home and found him unconscious on the floor of their bathroom between a toilet and a wall. She was unable to find a pulse on him, was unable to move him from that position, and called 911.”
Young said members of Tarpon’s police and fire rescue departments immediately responded and began performing “advanced life support measures” before Trill was transported to nearby Advent Health North Pinellas Hospital, “where they continued to perform life saving measures. Unfortunately, they were not successful. Major Michael Trill, Tarpon Springs Police Department, was pronounced deceased at 1:34 p.m. on Saturday, July 15.” Maj. Trill leaves a wife and three children, including a 6-year-old daughter.
Chief Young thanked everyone who responded to the call and “tried their hardest to save his life.” He thanked Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and his department “that stepped up for us during this time,” other law enforcement agencies “for their support and messages of encouragement,” and the Tarpon Springs community. “The outpouring of love has been great,” Young said. “Thank you for your support.”
In closing, Chief Young addressed the department he has been a member of for nearly 30 years.
“To my brothers and sisters at the Tarpon Springs Police Department, we’ll get through this together, as we always do,” he said. “This is yet another dark moment in the history of Tarpon Springs, but together we’ll get through it. To the Trill family, our family, we will always be here to support and love you. We love you guys.”
Young signed off with a simple message to his longtime colleague and friend.
“Mike, rest in peace, brother. Rest in peace,” he said. “We love you.”
That post and several others have received hundreds of comments offering prayers and condolences, as the news of major Trill’s death continued spread over social media throughout the weekend.
“Major Trill was an incredible law enforcement leader and he will be deeply missed by all,” the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “We will keep Major Trill’s family and your department close to our hearts.”
Teresa Kondek, the widow of Officer Charlie Kondek, wrote a poignant message on her Facebook page.
“You made us laugh, you spoke at Charlie’s funeral, and you hugged my kids when their father couldn’t,” she said. “I’ll never forget you or what you did for us. Hug my husband for me, Michael Trill.”
Kondek, who spent the entire day at the hospital with Trill’s wife, said it’s a tough time for everyone.
“Emotionally worn out,” Kondek said via text Saturday night shortly after leaving AdventHealth, noting Trill passed away on his daughter’s 6th birthday and will be buried on his 54th. “We miss him so much.”
The Tarpon Springs Police Department posted that there will be a funeral service for Trill on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Christian Church at 110 McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater. There will be no other public viewing, according to the post, but there will be a procession around Tarpon “that will go through several streets within the city for citizens to show their support.” Details of the procession have not been finalized, according to the post, and those interested should follow the Tarpon Springs Police Department’s Facebook page for more information as it becomes available.