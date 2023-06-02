Oldsmar mayor gets 6th Home Rule award
OLDSMAR — For the sixth year in a row, Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki has received the Home Rule Hero award from the Florida League of Cities.
The League presented the award in recognition of Saracki’s advocacy efforts during the 2023 legislative session.
"To receive this award for the sixth consecutive year reaffirms my conviction towards keeping local voices making local choices," Saracki said in a press release. "I am committed to championing the empowerment of our community and protecting the Home Rule powers of Oldsmar."
Home Rule is the ability of a city to address local problems with local solutions with minimal state interference.
Tran earns Nebraska-Lincoln degree
LINCOLN, Neb. — Andrew Hong An Tran of Tarpon Springs graduated with a bachelor of science degree during commencement exercises May 19-20 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Moles awarded degree at Wilkes
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Vickie Moles of Dunedin received a master of science in nursing degree from Wilkes University during commencement ceremonies May 20.
McGregor completes intensive research
WORCESTER, Mass. — Travis McGregor of Dunedin, a member of the class of 2023 majoring in aerospace engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, recently completed a senior thesis that is required of all graduating seniors as part of the university's project-based educational experience.
The project, Lunar Microrover, was McGregor’s Major Qualifying Project, one that is usually team-based and often focuses on very specific issues or needs of an organization that has partnered with the university to sponsor the student's work.