Car show picks winners
PALM HARBOR — A 1936 Dodge DC8 owned by Michael Marsilllo was the Fan Favorite at the Cars and Candy Car Show hosted Oct. 29 by the Greater Palm Harbor Kiwanis Club.
Proceeds from the show benefited the Palm Harbor University High School Key Club.
Other winners were:
• Best of Show: 1940 Ford Panel Delivery owned by Howard Lebovitz.
• Scariest Costume: Digital Mask by Giovanni Roldes.
• Original Costume: Dinosaur Park Ranger by Liam Rotolo.
• Funniest Costume: T-Rex in a Cage by Oliver Marcum Manseau.
Democratic women to hear consultant
CLEARWATER — The Democratic Women’s Club of Upper Pinellas will meet on Monday, Nov. 28, from noon to 1:30 p.m., at the Clearwater East Library on the campus of St. Petersburg College, situated at the intersection of Drew Street and Old Coachman Road.
Guest speaker will be Susan MacManus, political analyst and media pundit.
Lunch will not be provided, but attendees may bring their own food and beverage.
For information, call President Karen Mullins, 727-222-0417.
YMCA to host Reindeer Run
PALM HARBOR — The John Geigle YMCA will host the 2022 Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 3, at John Chesnut Sr. Park.
The 5k race will begin at 8:30 a.m. from Shelter No. 6.
Register at www.ymcasuncoast.org/reindeer-run.
Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s MASH program for adults with disabilities.
Bali attends Lasell University
NEWTON, Mass. — Rajan Bali of Palm Harbor is attending Lasell University this fall, majoring in Fashion Design and Production.
The university community celebrated the new academic year with its annual UBelong festival and will showcase original student research and scholarship at the upcoming Connected Learning Symposium.
To submit announcements and press releases, email editorial@TBNweekly.com. Please include contact information on all submissions. Announcements are printed as space allows.