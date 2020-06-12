TARPON SPRINGS — There are many occupations and hobbies that have easily been adapted to at-home and online venues during the coronavirus pandemic.
But, slapping on a pair of roller skates and bashing into competitors on an oval track is not one of them.
That has not kept the members of the Revolution Roller Derby from keeping active and prepared for the much-anticipated re-start of their season.
The local derby league was formed in 2012 “to serve the community by empowering adults and children through athleticism.”
League members and events help support area nonprofits and social causes through food drives, collecting goods and volunteered time.
According to its founder, Rose Frizzle, the group also supports local businesses and does projects that can promote economic stimulation to local businesses.
“We believe in empowering our members and building confidence and camaraderie among all of us one practice at a time,” Frizzle said. “There is a place for everyone here whether it’s on the track, making posters or keeping score.”
The membership stretches through three counties — Pasco, Pinellas and Hernando — and provides education about health, wellness, and the hard-hitting sport of roller derby to the surrounding communities.
The mixed gender flat-track league normally practices in Port Richey, Tarpon Springs and Palm Harbor; however, the recent social distancing guidelines have kept the members on tracks of a different nature — nature trails.
“Our members have stayed active with social distance skating on our beautiful county trails,” Frizzle said. “We now have more than 7,000 skating miles combined.”
The members have also held a monthly Facebook challenge “to help maintain a connection to health and fitness.”
“We are hoping to open up to social distance practices and open recruitment again soon,” Frizzle said, adding the hopes of beginning competitions before the year is out.”
Upcoming events
• Revolution Roller Derby is hosting a bout between its mixed-gender team, Mom & Pop's Militia, and Antique Roll Show, which is comprised of skaters age 40 and older from all over the state.
The bout will be held June 28 at 5:45 p.m. at the SpinNations Skate Center, 8345 Congress St. in Port Richey.
The group also will be collecting donations for a local charity.
Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 online. Bring donations and receive $2 off door entry. Seating is limited so bring your own chair for track-side seating. Refreshments will be available at the Spinnz Cafe.
Purchase tickets at Facebook.com/RevolutionRollerDerby.
• Non-Er Con will be held Saturday, July 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sign up for fun scrimmages at Sunderman Complex, 1631 Ninth St., Palm Harbor.
Revolution Roller Derby will have a women's, co-ed and rookie scrimmage, and also a derby swap meet, bake sale, and local vendors.
Cost is $5 at the door, which saves your spot on one roster, and it’s $5 per game. Bring canned goods and get $2 off at the gate.
For more information, visit www.RevolutionRollerDerby.com, the group’s Facebook page, or email info@RevolutionRollerDerby.com.