DUNEDIN — City commissioners are addressing a pedestrian safety issue along the Edgewater Drive sidewalk one step at a time.
Commissioner Moe Freaney said at the board's Nov. 15 meeting that she received an email from a couple who walks on the Edgewater Drive sidewalk and were concerned about getting struck by a bicycle.
"It's a thing because I walked that, too, and you're constantly moving over," Freaney said.
The obvious answer is for it to be a wider sidewalk, she said.
"It is an issue," Freaney said. "Really? We have to move off the sidewalk for the bicycles because they ring their bells, and you are going to get knocked over," she said.
At issue are users on the sidewalk on Edgewater Drive from Skinner Boulevard to Union Street.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said state officials created a plan for U.S Alt. 19 from Tarpon Springs to St. Petersburg.
"In our portion of the plan was to widen that sidewalk because remember we were going to do artistic benches," Bujalski said. "And they were going to reconstruct the road and add a bike lane. It's not even close to being in their work plan."
The big focus of the state plan has been the Curlew Road intersection leading to the Dunedin Causeway and some crosswalks along Alt. 19, Bujalski said.
"The other one I have been pushing for is the intersection at the marina," she said.
Freaney said during the Dunedin Wines the Blues Festival Nov. 12 the Pinellas Trail was full of walkers.
"And along comes somebody ringing their bell, not getting off their bike and walking their bike through crowds of people. I'm like, are you kidding me? It just goes back to common sense," she said.
However, widening the sidewalk along Edgewater is the only immediate answer, Freaney said.
Bujalski said city officials should consider asking state planners to widen the sidewalk and do a study on bicyclists and pedestrian issues.
"Maybe you can't reconstruct the whole road at this point to add a bike lane, which was their original recommendation," she said.
"That's the ideal; that there's a bike lane," Freaney said.
Commissioner John Tornga said the issue is serious and agreed with the mayor that if the improvements aren't in the state's work plan, it won't happen for five years.
"Not even close," Bujalski said.
She believed that Forward Pinellas, a county planning agency, might be willing to pay for a study until the state takes action.
There's also a sidewalk on the east side of Edgewater Drive. So the solution may be allowing bicycles only on the east side, Bujalski said.
"That's a straight sidewalk, where on the west side it's curvy. It's meant to be slower," Bujalski said.
"I think we just have to put all our intelligent minds together. Get everybody in the room and say fix this," she said.
In other news
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said city operations are almost back to normal after staff worked to restore their IT network following a cybersecurity incident Oct. 4 that temporarily prevented city officials from communicating with residents through email.
"We are pressing the accelerator on going to the new software program that we have," Bramley said.
City officials have authorized additional staff to help with the resulting backlog of work and to help communicating with the public as well.
“Again, I just want to thank our IT staff first and foremost and also our finance and HR for all the hard work they did during a hopefully unique event,” Bramley said. “It's something in 33 years I hadn't anticipated would happen to us.”