DUNEDIN — City commissioners unanimously agreed that city staff should work with the Downtown Dunedin Task Force to fast-track changes to the Land Development Code that would permit restaurants and taverns to keep outdoor dining initiated during the pandemic.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley told commissioners the task force finished its fourth meeting with representatives from the hospitality industry, breweries, restaurants, retail businesses, offices and residents.
She explained the mission “was to find alignment and not necessarily agreement. And, in fact, we did find alignment.”
“The task force exceeded my expectations as far as what we were able to do. We went from the first meeting (where) there was a lot of tension in the air (and) a lot of folks who were at odds for a long time, to sitting at the same table next to each other at the fourth session, where they are talking in groups and agreeing and finding alignment,” the city manager said.
The mission of the task force was to find priority items that they wanted to work on, which included evaluating current codes for practicality of enforcement.
“I was overjoyed because they want to continue working together (and) implement an outdoor hospitality initiative,” Bramley said. “During the course of the pandemic a lot of our restaurants and breweries expanded into outdoor areas. ... At the sunset of the pandemic, what we had is folks who have encroached into private areas, their own private property, with outdoor dining.
“The code does not directly address that aspect,” she added. “Our code speaks to outdoor dining on the right of way and a license agreement to have outdoor dining on the right of way. It restricts the area, it restricts the number of seats etc. We have been applying that code to those private outdoor dining areas. Fast forward the pandemic is over, and their customers are still enjoying the outdoor dining areas, some encroached, others have not.”
The outdoor hospitality initiative was adopted and supported by a number of business owners in the downtown area. It was subsequently brought to the Chamber of Commerce “and they have now taken up the outdoor (dining) initiative for a review and recommendation,” Bramley said.
“Within the frame of the land development code amendments, I want to pluck out outdoor dining and move it ahead of that work effort and would like authorization from the commission,” she added. “In the intervening period, what I would like to do is let the businesses continue to operate as they have since the pandemic, as we go through this time of study and collaboration to what will most likely change to the outdoor dining ordinance. We are not going to be issuing notices of violation to those who encroached within their private area for the tables and chairs they have now.”
She credited the task force with smoothing out the rough spots and eliminating many contentious issues.
“Via the task force we arrived at a very good place,” Bramley said. “These establishments have not had noise complaints in the near past. The collaboration is really occurring between the adjacent residents and the businesses. And the work effort we are about to embark upon could change the outdoor dining ordinance in private areas.”
Commissioner Maureen Freaney asked whether “we (are) grandfathering some problem issues right now that we are getting a lot of complaints about?”
Replied Bramley: “I don’t think so. The reason why I don’t think so is those situations are quiet now, and they are at the table talking. I can answer you confidently ‘no.’ We are not seeing a problem we have right now, with complaints in regard to the tables and chairs. I think we are in a really good place to work on this collaboratively. I don’t want to poke the beehive and have everything erupt into dissent again, as it was before when we started the task force.”
Freaney asked, “What’s the timeline?”
Bramley said the sorting-out process could take six months.
“As long as we do that within the six months, I think it’s a good quality approach,” Commissioner John Tornga said. “We are not rewarding somebody for having over-stepped. We are saying, ‘Hey, let’s take a break, we are in season’ But let’s have an answer within the six months.”
Commissioner Deborah Kynes raised the question of whether the noise ordinance was considered by the task force.
“We discussed the noise ordinance quite a few times,” Bramley said. “Outdoor dining as it relates to noise is very tight bond. With that said, the general consensus in the task force was not to touch the noise ordinance.”
Mayor Bujalski agreed.
“I won’t touch that with a 10-foot pole,” Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said. “Been there done that. It was hard to get approved, and it was a negotiation just like what you are doing now.”
The city manager said the noise ordinance will be enforced as it is currently written.
The mayor told Bramley she appreciates “your good work in this and staying on top of it.”
Commissioners directed Bramley and staff to proceed and present their changes to the Land Development Code in about six months.