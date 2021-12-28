DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club hosted its annual Children’s Christmas Party Dec. 13 and provided gifts to more than 40 children from the area who otherwise might not have received much for Christmas.
Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out gift bags under the club's portico with the help of others to children from more than 20 families. The bags contained toys, games, clothing and sports equipment.
Club volunteers shop for and wrap the gifts. City officials provided some outdoor decorations along the portico.
"The money we raised is through generous donations through people that come into the golf club who either are members or residents coming in for dinner," said Tracy MacMillan, a spokeswoman for the event.
A fundraiser was also held the day after Thanksgiving involving a contest on a hole at the golf course.
"Every year we have collected hundreds and hundreds of dollars," MacMillan said. "People are so generous that day. It's the busiest day on the golf course."
The club has been holding the party for about 25 years. Over the years the club has raised enough donations to provide gifts for more than 660 families the Dunedin area.
"The members, golfers and staff at the club are incredibly generous each year," said Flo Monnen, a club member and chairperson for the event. "We couldn't do it without them."
Monnen coordinates with Dunedin officials, who work with schools to identify the families.