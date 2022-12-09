DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Golf Club celebrated the 150th birthday of the “Michelangelo of Golf” on Dec. 3 with a presentation to city officials of a 352-page pictorial book about golf course architect Donald Ross.
Dunedin's golf course was designed by Ross in 1926.
Kevin Janiga, president of the Dunedin Men's Golf Association, said that the book donation was made by Bradford Becken, the book's author and president of the Donald Ross Society, adding that Becken has played golf on all 365 Donald Ross-designed courses that still exist.
The Donald Ross Society's mission is to promote the recognition of Donald Ross and the preservation and restoration of the golf courses he designed. The Ross Society wanted to recognize the Dunedin's commitment to restoring the golf course by presenting the limited-edition book to the city.
Ross had a gift for designing courses that are challenging for the best players but also playable and fun for the average golfer and he built over 400 golf courses in his lifetime, said Janiga, at the midafternoon event.
Donald Ross golf courses have hosted 174 USGA national championships. Eighteen Senior PGA Championships were held at the Dunedin course., from 1945-1962. In a 1930 newspaper interview Ross declared Dunedin Isle Golf Club was his masterpiece, Janiga said.
"We are so fortunate to have such a tremendous, historic Donald Ross course right here in our backyard," Janiga said.
The city will display the book, "The Architecture of Donald Ross," in a trophy case at the new City Hall, he said.
On Dec. 13, city commissioners will discuss selecting a design team for the renovation of the golf course.
Though there is no specific timeline established, several steps have to be taken before construction can begin, such as a tree survey to determine what can be removed. Janiga expects bids to be awarded sometime in the fall of next year.
Following the acquisition of permits and other work, officials are looking to begin construction late in the first quarter of 2024 and reopen the course about eight months later, Janiga said.
The club is looking at getting cards for members offering discounts at other area courses during the restoration work.
"Just have patience with us, because you are going to have one heck of a tremendous golf course when we reopen," he said. "It's probably going to be the best value in Tampa Bay."
The cost of the renovations is estimated at $4.5 million-$5 million.
Janiga said before a that a golf course in North Carolina was restored in 2016, the club was making $800,000 a year in golf revenue. Last year, the club made $2.6 million. The Dunedin Golf Course made $1.5 million this year.
"My point is we should generate at least a million or two more a year in revenue from the golf operations, and guess what? We spend that back on the golf course," he said.
Janiga talked to representatives of 12 Donald Ross courses that did restorations, and all said they were doubling or tripling their revenue.
"It pays for itself," he said.