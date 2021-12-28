Florida’s tourism market is the main form of economic growth in many of Florida’s cities, and Dunedin is no exception. During winter and spring season one can see the increase of tourists through the amount of traffic on the local roads and the crowds in the downtown district. Even before Clearwater had hotels and volleyball nets on the beach, Dunedin’s waterfront property was already occupied by seasonal visitors as early as the 1880s.
By the mid-1870s, the Blue Moon Inn Hotel was right on the waterfront in Dunedin where the Best Western Hotel is today. A little down the road from that hotel was the Yacht Club Inn on Monroe Street where the tourists would go for fancy luncheons and formal dinners.
Hotel guests included former U.S. presidents Grover Cleveland and his wife and Rutherford B. Hayes and his family. Not only did these “original snowbirds” reside or stay at these hotels, but wealthy families from other states started to arrive and make Dunedin their winter homes. These wealthy seasonal residents built huge spacious Victorian homes, three to four stories high with luxurious furnishings and elaborate docks on the waterfront for each of their yachts.
These seasonal individuals were from various locations such as Milwaukee, Chicago, New York, New Jersey and included the “seven Malone brothers” from Cleveland, Ohio.
Most of these families lived in their Victorian homes adjacent to the waterfront. Local residents thought they were crazy to buy land on the waterfront because of hurricanes and floods, but these wealthy individuals had servants and insurance to fix any problems that occurred while they were away.
The street they lived on is called Victoria Drive. There is an interesting story on how the crushed-shell non-paved road got its name. Mrs. L.H. Malone, the wife of one of the Cleveland brothers, was not the easiest women to please. Legend has it that she said that if she had to spend a season in the “swamplands of Florida” she wanted a beautiful home to reside in, and she would get to name the street it was on. She picked Victoria Drive out of respect for Queen Victoria, whom she admired, with the thought it would at least bring some respectability to the neighborhood. The name stuck and has remained to this day.
The families of the Malones, Boutons, Skinners, Hannas and Bandeaus all built beautiful homes along Victoria Drive at that time, and also built long piers along the waterfront for their yachts.
These individuals enjoyed the luxuries of life. They would sail on their yachts, race for trophies, enjoy picnics on Hog Island, read books and poetry on the porch of their homes, hike and fish and put on plays for their own entertainment.
Today, many of these homes still exist, and on the second Friday evening of the month, the Dunedin History Museum will be presenting a stroll and history of Victoria Drive. The strolls will take place at 5:15 p.m. and cost $20 per person. The first will be the second Friday in January and the last one in May, so make your reservations by contacting the museum at 727-736-1176. There is a limited amount of tickets for each stroll, so get yours in advance.