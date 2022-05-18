Local students earn degrees
Airic Briggs of Palm Harbor was among more than 600 students who graduated May 6 from Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. Briggs graduated with a master’s degree in educational leadership.
Lisa Bemis of Palm Harbor graduated from Berry College in Rome, Ga, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science.
No-sew blankets
PALM HARBOR — The public is invited to join with members of the Greater Palm Harbor Kiwanis Club and Foundation on Tuesday, June 14, to make no-sew blankets for the Pinellas County Sheriff’s investigative department.
The blankets will be given to children needing a soft, warm blanket for comfort.
The event will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Harbor CSA Centre, 1500 16th St.
Contact Ele Fox for information; RSVP to 727-647-3365.
Bridge set for temporary closure
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Causeway Bascule Bridge will be closed to navigation from 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3, to 2 a.m. Monday, July 4.
The closure is to accommodate the Kiwanis Midnight Run, Pinellas County Public Works announced in a press release.
Vessels in distress will be able to pass.
Dunedin Parks’ ‘Readers Theater’
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks and Recreation will present a series of "Readers Theaters" through August at the Hale Senior Activity Center.
At the “performance of the voice” events participants work with members of Senior Actors Guild and Education Services to create a program of literary works addressing the topic of change in a variety to ways. Programs do not involve memorization, costumes, sets or props.
The “Readers Theaters” are presented through Aug. 22 every second and fourth Monday of the month, 1:30-3 p.m., at the Hale Senior Activity Center, 330 Douglas Ave. Programs are free. Call 727-298-3299 to pre-register.
