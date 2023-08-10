Ollie the Do-Good Dog is, well, a very good pooch.
But he has one problem.
“He loves everybody,” said his owner-companion Michael Kruer, of Dunedin. “But he can’t control his licker. He’s super friendly. His breed was specially bred to be a lap dog. They’re clingy to the point where you almost want an on-off switch.”
Not only that, but Ollie, who is a Prince Charles Spaniel, thank you very much, is attempting to raise $5 million for animal shelters nationwide while attempting to inspire 10,000 animal adoptions and 10,000 shelter volunteers.
Of course, like any dog, Ollie has his idiosyncrasies.
He loves to annoy local birds.
“He’ll sneak up on a little bird, and when it flies away, he’ll turn his head and look at me like he’s proud of himself,” Kruer said. “He especially loves seeing the pelicans and egrets and herons. He’ll sneak up on them, too, and he waits until they take flight and then he chases them.”
But Ollie is certainly more than an irritation to local wildlife. He’s a wonder dog who rides a personal watercraft.
“He loves going fast,” Kruer said. “He loves that wind-in-the-hair feeling and it’s better than being on the land, because there are so many smells out on the water. He just loves it. He always wants to stay on the Jet Ski.”
The four-year-old pup, with Kruer as human helper, is about to embark on “Ollie’s River Adventure,” a five-day, 500-mile journey down the Ohio River from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati as special guests of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds baseball clubs. It will take four to six days, passing through 12 locks and dams with lots of stops in towns and marinas for TV interviews, meet-and-greets and naps.
The trip is a collaboration with www.BestFriends.org, the nation’s largest organization of no-kill shelters, which is helping more than 2,000 animal shelters.
Every penny donated during the journey will go to the shelters. They leave Pittsburgh on Aug. 13.
Kruer, an author and professional speaker on keeping good people in high-turnover industries like restaurants, retail and healthcare, made the same trip for charity 41 years ago. He arranged to throw out the first pitch at a Pirates game, put the ball in a plastic bag and then threw out the same ball at a Reds game 5 days later. That same 41-year-old ball will be used in upcoming first-pitch ceremonies in both cities.
Ollie will sign “pawtographs” with a rubber stamp pad at the ballgames and when he meets his throngs of fans during the journey.
The pair will also organize crews to help clean riverbanks on the Ohio, and Kruer said the pair has picked up “tons of trash.”
The personal watercraft will feature high-end safety equipment and an awning to provide Ollie shade. He has a nice soft bed, and plenty of water and treats on board. There is a follow-boat, and hotels are booked for the evenings.
Kruer said Ollie loves the creatures of the water, and they are curious about him.
“One time, four dolphins followed alongside us, and they were close enough to touch,” Kruer said. “They just stared at us. Why? Ollie’s vest has a shark fin. Maybe they were wondering why that little shark had four legs, or the dog had a fin! We’ll never know.
“Ollie doesn’t care much about the dolphins, but he loves the birds.”
Kruer and Ollie are also in the planning stages for events in Dunedin and Clearwater upon their return. For more information about the loveable doggie and his adventures go to olliethedogooddog.com. Supporters can donate directly on the BestFriends.org site, or at Kruer and Ollie’s GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/b514b7c0.
Kruer said he encourages people to “put down the phone, pick up a pup! More Licks, Less Clicks.”