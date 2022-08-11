DUNEDIN — The dictionary definition of sacrifice just doesn't say enough, according to a Purple Heart recipient speaking at a recent ceremony.
Robert Groover, retired U.S. Army infantry staff sergeant, gave the keynote speech at the Purple Heart Recognition Day Ceremony on Aug. 7 at Purple Heart Park, 300 Main St. in Dunedin. Beforehand, he contacted some other veterans about the meaning of sacrifice.
"Sacrifice is what we do instinctively to surrender our comforts, our safety, our freedoms, our passion, our lives to a purpose far beyond our own," Groover said. “(Those who) landed on the beaches of Guadalcanal and fought tirelessly to occupy the Pacific island (where) 1,600 troops were killed and 4,000 were wounded — what a sacrifice for this country."
And there have been many other tragic battles full of sacrifices, he said.
Groover grew up in the Tampa Bay area and joined the Army at the age of 18. By the time he turned 20, he was at war in third-world countries.
"It meant sleepless nights and 24-hour missions," Groover recalled. "It meant not knowing if I'd never see my family again or one day be able to start a family of my own."
After healing from his physical injuries, being a soldier "meant that every day for the rest of my life, I would feel guilt that I lived and my brothers did not."
His transition into the civilian life was difficult.
"I'm a strong believer if you want to fix your own problems, help someone fix theirs,” he said. “That's what I set out to do.”
Many veterans are not comfortable talking about their problems and asking for help.
"We have to change that," he said. "Today is about our combat wounded warriors who have been to hell."
They are neighbors, friends, coworkers, he said.
"There are those who need to be heard as the voices of wisdom," he said, "in the times of forgetfulness in this great nation."
It's been his duty, after the military, to represent those people and to push the boundaries as to what the community can provide to those who are experiencing pain, hardship and the emotional struggles of post combat, Groover said.
Issues that continue to plague the veteran community include the ever-expanding suicide rates, the homeless population, employment deficiencies, scarce food resources and lack of government monies to aid the growing crisis, he said.
"It is the obligation of us all to represent the over 90,000 veterans who live in this county. Since the start of Operation Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, there have been over 30,000 soldiers, sailors, Marines, airmen and Coast Guard men who have committed suicide," he said.
Tonight, there will be 2,400 veterans in Florida with no housing, he said.
"They will be forced to sleep on the street or crowded shelters," Groover said.
Organizations that provide help include the Tampa Bay Veterans Alliance, which provides financial, emotional and regulatory assistance to veterans and their families.
Purple Heart Day is celebrated in honor of American veterans who have earned the military tribute by virtue of their bravery and sacrifices.
Each year, a Purple Heart recipient is invited to the event to be a keynote speaker at the local event. Groover served in the United States Army from 2006 to 2014. He received the Purple Heart while serving in Afghanistan.
Groover has continued his commitment to the military community as president of the Veterans Alliance for and other veterans organizations. He currently is national director of sales and marketing for Heaven Dropt, which is affiliated with a nonprofit organization that provides employment to veterans and to citizens with disabilities.
In addition to speeches and tributes, the event featured an honor guard rifle salute provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, the presentation of colors by a Dunedin High School ROTC unit, prayers, a helicopter flyover provided by the sheriff's office, songs and prayers.
City commissioners read a proclamation declaring Purple Heart Recognition Day. Several Purple Heart recipients or their family members were in attendance.
Dunedin was designated as Florida's first Purple Heart City by the Military Order of the Purple Heart in 2006.