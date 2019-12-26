City OKs projects that could form Town Center foundation
OLDSMAR — City officials in November agreed to move forward with a pair of projects that, combined, would form the foundation of the new Oldsmar Town Center, the multiphase vision that includes a mix of commercial, residential and greenspace stretching from State Street to St. Petersburg Drive.
On Nov. 5, City Council ranked five proposals that were submitted for the two development sites — a 10-acre parcel next to City Hall and a 7-acre space adjacent to the library — and when the final votes were tallied, a pair of hotel developers were chosen as the linchpins of the downtown revitalization.
“The process of developing the Oldsmar Town Center may seem slow to many, but looking at the long 20-year history of trying to make progress, I’m pleased at how much has been accomplished in the last eight months,” Mayor Eric Seidel, who was elected in March, said via email afterwards. “We’ve updated the vision, created an approved concept plan and now have the probable lead tenant identified and in negotiations with the city.”
Of the four proposals centered on the City Hall space, local hotel builders the Simone Group’s boutique hotel proposal ranked the highest, barely edging what the mayor called a strong submission from Commonwealth Hotels.
“The projects submitted were high-quality projects,” Seidel said. “However, the projects ranked 1 and 2 for the property next to City Hall were strong both financially and matched the Master Concept plan the closest. Knowing we will accomplish a boutique hotel with a roof top bar-restaurant setting is something our citizens are excited about having here in Oldsmar.”
Paul Simone and son Eric Paul Simone, who own Simone Group, were ecstatic to continue to build on the family’s legacy in the city.
“It’s nice to build our sixth hotel here,” said Paul Simone, who, along with his brother, built each of Oldsmar’s five existing hotels. “I started this trend back in 2000, so I’m happy we got selected.”
“It’s an incredible feeling,” Eric Simone added. “I’m so proud to be able to continue my father’s legacy here in Oldsmar.”
While the mayor is excited to see the downtown development headed in the right direction, he cautioned this was only the first step.
“Both projects still need to go through the process before we finalize a purchase agreement and a final site plan,” Seidel wrote, adding, “The council has been very committed to moving this forward, but not in such a way to be reckless.”
He noted a meeting is scheduled for January to discuss the next steps in the downtown development process.
City Council OKs public art project
City Council Sept. 17 approved a contract for nearly $40,000 with artist Donald Gialanella, allowing the St. Petersburg-based sculptor to create an “iconic” public art piece called “Taking Flight” for installation in the downtown district next spring.
According to the terms of the contract, which is not to exceed $37,815, the “industrial metal art” piece will feature a pair of wings made with Corten steel and Oldsmobile parts that will stand approximately 20 feet tall. The interactive sculpture is designed to encourage visitors to “wear” the wings for photos and social media posts and will be identified specifically with Oldsmar due to its exclusivity.
In 1916, Ransom E. Olds, the founder of the Oldsmobile and REO car companies, bought the land on Upper Tampa Bay that became the city of Oldsmar.
Oldsmar officials say the new public art project will highlight the city's past as well as its future
“I just wanted to point out that in the contract it does state the artist shall not make any exact duplicates,” council member Linda Norris said. “This is gonna be a one of a kind, Oldsmar. It’s not gonna be anywhere else. So, that’s awesome.”
Officials tout new outdoor street hockey rink
OLDSMAR — Tampa Bay Lightning and Oldsmar officials unveiled the NHL team’s newest “Lightning Made” outdoor street hockey rink at the Oldsmar Sports Complex.
The huge turnout Oct. 12 featured dozens of kids and parents as well as several local politicians, including Pinellas County Commissioners Dave Eggers and Charlie Justice, Florida State Rep. Jamie Grant, R-Tampa, and U.S. Congressman Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, who came for the unveiling of the second of 10 such facilities scheduled to be built in the Tampa Bay area by the Lightning over the next several years. The additions are part of a league-wide initiative to grow the game that also includes distributing 100,000 street hockey sticks and balls.
Jay Feaster, former Lightning general manager and current vice president of community hockey development, kicked off the ceremony by saying the project, which was initiated several years ago under then-Mayor Doug Bevis and broke ground in May, was “a long time in the making.”
“But everything worth doing is worth doing right, and the wait was certainly worth it when you look at this incredible facility,” he said.
Oldsmar Mayor Eric Seidel noted the towering structure, which features a shaded canopy with motorized fans, a scoreboard, spectator seating and a penalty box/player bench area, was a step above the typical “Lightning Made” facility.
“We promised this facility would be an elite outdoor hockey rink, and I believe we’re looking at it,” Seidel told the crowd, adding praise for the Lightning’s commitment to the community. “This will be home to thousands of people in the community, mainly kids, who will make friendships and learn life lessons, and that’s what this is about….and that’s the very definition of making a difference. So, I want to say thank you to the Lightning organization.”
Council member steps down
OLDSMAR — Gabby McGee, a longtime City Council member who made history when she was first elected in 2013, announced her resignation in September.
McGee, a 32-year-old manager for high-tech conglomerate Cisco Systems who was elected to serve a third term in March 2018, broke the news that she was offered a new position with the technology giant that will require her to move to Europe. McGee, who held the post of vice mayor, announced her exit to stunned colleagues during a rescheduled, lightly attended council meeting Sept. 11.
“Some of you may know I’ve been working really hard the last year to expand my career opportunities with Cisco, and today I got a formal offer,” McGee said. “It’s a very exciting role, it’s a regional role in Europe, Middle East, Europe Asia and Russia, or EMERAR, so I will be relocating to Spain at the end of October.”
McGee will be based in Barcelona.
While wiping away tears, McGee, an avid adventurer who has lived in Oldsmar for 12 years and spent half that time on council, said it was a bittersweet day and “definitely a tough decision to make. My mother wasn’t too happy about it. But I’m very excited.”
She added her last council meeting would be Oct. 15, with her resignation taking effect Oct. 21.
Mayor Eric Seidel, who received the news in an email from McGee prior to the meeting, noted there would be time for a proper sendoff, but he didn’t hesitate to discuss the impact his “little sister” has had on the city.
“I know this isn’t your last meeting,” Seidel said. “But what I will say to you is…your impact in this city is wide and deep, and it goes even beyond this council, which is part of the reason our citizens are so grateful that you served and the way you served.”
Gabby McGee
Photo by JEFF ROSENFIELD
