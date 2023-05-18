TARPON SPRINGS — Bill Zaferos, a Milwaukee native who now lives in Dunedin and is the author of two books, will take part in a book anniversary and signing event on Thursday, May 25, 6 to 7 p.m., at the Gilded Page, 155 E. Tarpon Ave., Suite 5, in Tarpon Springs.
Zaferos, an award-winning journalist, will be celebrating the one-year anniversary of the release of his second novel, “Serenity Heights.” Published by Three Towers Press, an imprint of HenschelHAUS Publishing, “Serenity Heights” is the saga of a once-popular but now burned-out shock jock, “Rockin’” Donnie Derringer, as he settles into career purgatory working the overnight shift at a tiny radio station in Deerhead, Minnesota.
Copies of “Serenity Heights,” as well as Zaferos’ first novel, “Poison Pen,” will be available for purchase at the book-signing event. For information about the Gilded Page, visit thegildedpagebookstore.com or www.facebook.com/TheGildedPageBookstore.
Before becoming a novelist, Zaferos was a newspaper political reporter, a political consultant and public relations and advertising executive. According to his Amazon author page, he is an avid baseball fan, following both the Milwaukee Brewers and Boston Red Sox. He is also a music afficionado, with a deep admiration for The Who and Bruce Springsteen.
He’s a journalism and political science graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and he received his M.A. at Marquette University. Zaferos tells Tampa Bay Newspapers that after he left journalism for a career in public relations, he found he missed writing.
“Writing press releases was boring, fatiguing and not at all challenging,” he said. “Journalists, if you think PR is the brass ring, good luck to you.”
Zaferos explained that his first novel, “Poison Pen,” was written during a “manic high.”
“At the time I wrote ‘Poison Pen,’ my mental illness had gone undiagnosed,” Zaferos said. “I am bipolar 1. Being bipolar and having been a journalist is a potent mix. I learned to write quickly as a journalist and my mental illness propelled me to write ‘Poison Pen’ in three months before I shelved it as being ‘the ravings of a lunatic.’”
The manuscript sat on that shelf for 16 years. Zaferos said that he was “very sensitive and even a bit embarrassed by it.” Fortunately, at the urging of the select few who read the manuscript, he connected with publisher Kira Henschel through a friend at church.
“Kira loved it, and I got great reviews, including one that said, ‘Poison Pen’ was ‘funny, outrageously so,’” the author said. “In that case, I channeled my mental illness into creativity.”
After the publication of “Poison Pen” in 2019, Zaferos held a launch party where about 100 people paid to see the author interviewed about the story of how the book came to be. “I used the proceeds to donate $1,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness,” Zaferos said.
He said that his mental illness, particularly during the manic phase during which he wrote “Poison Pen,” caused him to focus in a way that made him a man on a mission.
“I spent all of my free time working on the novel,” he said. “I came home from work, ate dinner, played with my (then-young) daughters and then jumped onto my Mac, turned on music — usually The Who or Springsteen — and began writing feverishly.”
Zaferos said he would pause briefly to figure out where the plot was going before jumping back into it. He used no outline.
“My mental illness created offbeat ideas that became the plots,” Zaferos explained. “Sometimes I read ‘Poison Pen’ and think no 'sane' person could have cooked up the twists in the novel."
By the time Zaferos wrote “Serenity Heights,” he was well-medicated for his bipolar 1, but the ideas still flowed.
“I was more deliberate in the writing of ‘Serenity Heights’ in my ‘right mind,’ but I wanted to prove to myself that I could write a novel even while medicated,” he said.
According to the author, “Serenity Heights” is semi-autobiographical.
“It's fiction, but when I had a mental ‘crash,’ I was hospitalized for a few days,” he said. “I used some of my experiences in the hospital to create ‘Serenity Heights.’”
The main character, "Rockin'” Donnie Derringer, is an alter-ego and his behavior reflects Zaferos’ own experiences as a child and an adult before he was diagnosed. In “Serenity Heights,” Donnie was always looking for the next caper, an antic that might be shocking to others but was entertaining to Donnie.
Zaferos had grown in other ways by the time he tackled his second novel.
“I was more patient when I wrote ‘Serenity Heights,” he said. “When I wrote ‘Poison Pen,’ as an old reporter I had a sense that there was some invisible deadline that I had to hit. So, I wrote like a reporter on deadline. Fast and breathlessly.”
Zaferos said he learned from that experience that he had to be more careful and deliberate with his characters and the plot.
“I didn't use outlines to write either novel,” he said. “They both came out of what was in my fevered brain. But I was much more circumspect with ‘Serenity Heights.’ I wanted to show myself that I could write with patience and deliberation.”
Those who attend the upcoming book signing can expect to learn details of how Zaferos wrote his novels.
“It's a lot of fun and I am very spontaneous in my delivery,” he said. “I am not capable of delivering a canned speech. I'd rather tell my story off the cuff and see where the discussion goes. I enjoy meeting the people who have taken the brave step of reading or buying the novels, and I answer any and all questions honestly and openly.”
Zaferos says he tries to make the presentation both fun and compelling.
“I also use public engagements as a means of advocating on mental illness issues and I work hard to end the stigma of mental illness,” he added. “I admit it openly.”
The author refuses to run away and hide or be stigmatized by his mental illness.
“I want people who are suffering to know they are not alone,” Zaferos said. “I am a little glib in discussing my own mental illness, and maybe that offends some people. But I try to use humor to defuse any prejudices against mentally ill people. In some ways, I think it's funny and if you read the novels you'll see why.”
Zaferos started work on a third novel, “Cabana Boy,” but has put it aside for the time being. For now, he is concentrating on writing about baseball for the Dunedin Beacon — an assignment that combines his two passions for writing and the National Pastime.
He also writes feature stories for Voyij Alaska, a Skagway, Alaska-based website.
“I've met so many Alaskans over the phone that I could run in absentia for mayor of Skagway,” the author said. “So, those are my two outlets.”
Zaferos also says that he has stacks of books that he would rather spend his time with.
“One of the strange aspects of my mental illness is that I still have vestigal behaviors,” he said. “I love to buy things, a common trait of bipolar people. I especially like to buy books, which could be worse. But in addition to the compulsion to buy books, the ideas keep flowing, hundreds of them every day. I just haven't had the time or energy to write about them. If I can put down my books long enough to start writing novels again, ‘Cabana Boy’ might someday see publication.”