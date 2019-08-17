At the Museum: Preserve memories through museum’s Oral History Program

How many times have you wished you could go back in time and reminisce with an older loved one who is no longer living? Ask questions? Capture those treasured emotions and memories?
How smart would it be to do just that before it is too late? To sit down with your grandmother or grandfather, another much-loved relative or older friend, and get those memories recorded?
The Palm Harbor Museum is offering the opportunity to have residents’ life stories recorded through a new project beginning on Sunday, Sept. 8, which is Grandparents Day. Eight appointments are available, four in the morning and four in the afternoon, and participating residents will walk out with a video of their life story which can be shared with family.
The museum, through an ongoing Oral History Program, has invested time and resources to record, preserve and share the memories of its residents for the benefit of all Palm Harbor. The program began in 2012 with a Faith Mission grant. Volunteers have assisted with interviewing, operating video cameras, editing video and then uploading the video clips to the Palm Harbor Museum website and YouTube.
If the Grandparents Day event proves successful, the project will continue with additional appointments available to have residents’ life stories recorded. Contact the museum if you want to reserve a time on Sept. 8.
Volunteers have previously recorded more than 30 oral history interviews with members of the community and former residents of Palm Harbor, and now will continue to expand the Oral History Program in the coming months.
Meet ‘Vintage Baseball’ historian
The next Meet Me At The Museum program is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 11, with Dunedin History Museum Director Vinnie Luisi giving a presentation on “Vintage Baseball.”
Help us out
Volunteers at the museum need help with various maintenance issues, including gardening, replacing or maintaining fences and repainting the wood ramp and deck. Many of these projects are ongoing and help is needed for maintenance on a regular basis.
If you can help, or know someone who would be available to assist with these projects or any upcoming events, please contact us at palmharbormuseum@outlook.com or sign up at www.palmharbormuseum.com/volunteer.html.
In addition, the Palm Harbor Museum needs volunteers of all ages and skill levels to assist as greeters, docents and researchers, and to help catalogue artifacts. Donations of new or gently used office items are also welcomed.
Event space available
From birthday parties to baby showers, the Palm Harbor Museum can be rented and provides a historic backdrop for any event. With indoor and outdoor space available and a catering kitchen to match your taste and budget, the museum is the perfect party spot for your group to enjoy a bit of Palm Harbor’s history. Members receive discounts on rentals!
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays at 2043 Curlew Road (at Belcher Road). Visit the Museum website at www.palmharbormuseum.com or contact us at 727-724-3054 or palmharbormuseum@outlook.com.