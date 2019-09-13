EAST LAKE — The Council of North County Neighborhoods is set to host its annual Casino Night fundraiser 7-10 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Crescent Oaks Country Club, located at 3300 Crescent Oaks Blvd.
The event will feature silent auctions and raffle prizes, a cash bar and light hors d’ouevres. Tickets cost $35 in advance or $40 at the door and come with $250 in “fun money.”
Various sponsorship levels, between $50 and $500, are also available, which include tickets, program and gaming table advertising and more.
According to CNCN founder John Miolla, this year’s special Halloween-themed event will benefit the local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit that makes beds for needy children.
This year’s CNCN charity event will benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Miolla said via email. The nonprofit organization makes beds for children who are sleeping on the floor, Miolla said, adding, “It is one of the most worthwhile charities we have supported.”
Miolla noted CNCN, which was founded in 2008 and now boasts more than 30 member communities and more than 24,000 members, has made numerous contributions to the community in the 11 years it’s been in existence. It has a board of nine unpaid community volunteers who advocate for communities and bring issues to the attention of the Pinellas County Commissioners, according to Miolla.
He explained CNCN board members meet with elected officials on a monthly basis and have tackled several key issues affecting the North County area, including water and sewer rates, sidewalk and drainage issues, transportation and more.
Upcoming CNCN meetings include another transportation forum, Sept. 16, at Harbor Hall, in the Palm Harbor downtown district, complete with updates on the planned improvements to the Alt. 19 corridor as well as the planned flyovers on U.S. 19 at Tampa and Curlew roads. In November, there will be a forum on recycling.
Miolla added that in addition to the Casino Night fundraiser, the organization gives back to the children and young people in the community, as well. CNCN also issues scholarships each year from East Lake and Palm Harbor high schools, he said, calling giving the financial assistance, “one of the most important and rewarding things we do.”
For more information on the Council of North County Neighborhoods, visit cncn.org.