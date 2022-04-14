PALM HARBOR — The U.S. Pro Women’s Clay Court Championships returned to the Innisbrook Golf Resort Tennis Center beginning April 11 following a two-year absence due to COVID-19.
The tournament, a $100,000 singles and doubles event, features more than 50 players from around the world, including former Wimbledon winner Eugenie Bouchard and two-time champion Grace Min. It is returning for the first time since 2019, when former French Open champ Barbora Krejcikova won it all.
According to tournament director Scott Mitchell, the event is a great way for area sports fans to enjoy high-quality tennis matches between fan favorites and rising stars right here in Pinellas County.
“This event is pretty cool because these are the players two to three years from now, you’ll see all the time on TV,” Mitchell said on Monday, the first day of qualifying matches.
Tickets start at $25 a day.
“Our defending champion (Krejcikova) is ranked No. 2 in the WTA rankings, a lot of past champions have come through here, and you also have some big names like Coco Vandeweghe,” Mitchell said. “So, you want to see them, and this is the time to come see them, because it may be the only chance you get.”
Indeed, top-flight tennis matches are rarely held in the Tampa Bay area, and usually not in Pinellas.
But when the players do come to this area, they typically play at Innisbrook. The tennis center might not enjoy the name recognition of the resort’s famed Copperhead Course, site of last month’s PGA Tour Valspar Championship, but it is located on the same grounds and the facility is respected by the players.
“I have such fond memories here, because it was one of the first few professional tournaments I played in, and it was such a great experience,” Min, who won the inaugural event in 2012 and again in 2014, said after a practice round on Monday afternoon. “I stayed at the resort and I remember going to the driving range a couple of times, and the on-site gym was amazing. So, it was just an overall pleasant atmosphere.”
Min, who has fallen to 196th in the rankings and got into the draw that consists of 24 players plus eight qualifiers after someone dropped out, said she hopes returning to a familiar setting will provide a spark.
“It’s so funny because I came on site yesterday and I had a déjà vu of playing here years ago,” she said with a smile. “But I’m so glad it’s a $100,000 event now because it definitely has the facilities and the capabilities of being a bigger tournament, so I was really happy to see that.”
According to Mitchell, the fact that the tournament is one step away from the WTA makes it a big draw for players and fans. “This is the highest level before the WTA,” he explained. “That’s why you see so many high-quality players here.”
But he was quick to note the event is not just for tennis diehards, as the 2022 U.S. Pro Women’s Clay Court Championships will feature food, entertainment, and activities to keep the whole family engaged.
“The goal is to run an event with tennis being the focal point,” Mitchell said. There will be a vendor village with food trucks and merchandise surrounding the courts.
“We try to bring the community together in a variety of ways, including partnering with local nonprofits, because tennis fans are already going to come, so how do we get everyone else involved?” he said. “The tough thing holding it at Innisbrook is people think it’s an event for resort members only, but it’s not. It’s for the community. It’s just hosted here.”