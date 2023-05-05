The dictionary defines recreation as an “activity done for the enjoyment when one is not working,” and synonyms of the word recreation are listed as pleasure, relaxation, fun, refreshment, restoration, diversion amongst many others.
I don’t know about you, but I definitely need a diversion and restoration from everyday life events. Camps offer students a chance to enjoy nature, exercise, and learn about themselves and others in an enjoyable, supportive environment. They teach children self-reliance and help equip them for a brighter future (see: Eight Benefits of Summer Camp, worldcamp.org).
Today, there are camps to meet every interest, price range and schedule. Knowing your options, as well as your child's personality, will help you identify programs from which your child will benefit most. The City of Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department provides a vast array of summer camp programs that are full of enjoyment, fun and pleasure.
Whether it’s Nature Camp where campers experience nature-themed activities each week such as nature walks, fishing at the Dunedin Marina or exploring Hammock Park. Or Hammock Wilderness camp, a truly outdoors camp with experiences such as archery, trailblazing, fire building, canoeing.
The fun doesn’t stop there, also offered are traditional day camps for all ages. Preschool Camp provides campers entering kindergarten the opportunity to learn and play in a structured, hands-on environment. Campers learn to socialize and become comfortable in a classroom setting while also having fun.
The Kids Day Camp is filled with fun and adventure with weekly themed-related activities. Tweens & Teens Camp is a high energy, exciting camp for this unique and maturing age group. Campers can look forward to a wide variety of activities and field trips.
In addition, sport camps for all levels and sport types are offered as well. Whether it’s baseball basketball, soccer, Fit Kids Sports or the new offering, Dynamic Dodgeball, there’s definitely something for everybody — even Fishing Camp.
More program listings include Multi-Sports, Tennis, Archery, Golf and Kayak Camps. For those more into performing arts and crafts, we offer Dance, Theater, Acting & Performance, Little Art Masters, and Crafty Creations Camps.
So, while you’re sitting at home asking yourself, “How will I handle childcare?” Or maybe you’re pondering how to deal with the predictable “I’m bored” comments from the kids. Think: summer camps.
But don’t delay. To learn more about the many camps and activities, stop by the recreation center to pick up a camp magazine or download a copy from www.DunedinGov.com website.
Angel Trueblood is a recreation program coordinator for the city of Dunedin.