OLDSMAR — Despite rumors to the contrary, city officials say the planned developments in Oldsmar’s downtown district are moving forward, with updates expected to be made before the City Council soon.
After one business owner claimed on social media that the proposed workforce housing/townhome project planned for the corner of St. Petersburg Drive adjacent to the Oldsmar Public Library was not happening, City Manager Felicia Donnelly said the proposal from local architect John Bewes is still on the table.
“The City has a current development agreement for the construction of 82 town homes, with 16 live work units for the city-owned properties adjacent to the library,” Donnelly said via email on Nov. 7 in response to a post by the Oldsmar Tap House stating the deal for the townhome project was “scrapped.”
“We have an active development agreement with the developer, Devon Rushnell,” she said, adding the deal “is not dead at all.”
Donnelly noted Rushnell’s group could bring forward some site plan amendments regarding the configuration of the development, but there’s no plans to change any of the main elements. She said the black box theater that’s been floated for one section of the land is a city project that would not be planned out until the residential component of the property is finalized.
Regarding the City Hall development, Donnelly said the city received nine submissions from the recent Letter of Interest, or LOI, that was sent to hundreds of prospective developers. She said staff planned to meet with a consultant before bringing a short list of finalists before the council for approval.
“The City issued a solicitation for Letter of Interest for the city-owned property near City Hall,” Donnelly wrote of the plans to add residential, retail and greenspace on a portion of the vacant 10-acre parcel. “The City received nine letters, and there will be a presentation regarding the next steps at the City Council meeting on Nov. 15.”
The development of the downtown district has been an ongoing saga for more than a decade, as several iterations, and prospective developers, have come and gone during that time.
Former Mayor Eric Seidel made it his priority to finally get the downtown built when he was elected in 2019, but the pandemic and other issues put a crimp in those plans. But after current Mayor Dan Saracki was elected in March, he said he wanted to move the development of the downtown forward.
“I want us all to talk about it and maybe bring some different options to the table, because when I was out knocking on doors during the campaign, the residents said they don’t want 300 apartments there,” he said on April 11. “They want condos or town homes and other features they can use. So, I want to talk about that, and I want to have other proposals on the table and not settle for just one.”
The city then conducted a town hall meeting on Sept. 21 to gather citizen input and come up with a vision of the downtown, where participants provided the framework to be incorporated into all future developments.
“Oldsmar’s Town Center will be a special place that deepens the community’s identity, acknowledging its historic character while sensitively incorporating a contemporary mix of residential, commercial, civic and public open space uses,” states the vision statement, which can be found on the city’s website. “It will be a place that connects people within an aesthetically, exciting destination for young and old alike while providing new economic opportunity for Oldsmar.”
According to Donnelly, the elements residents said they most wanted to see incorporated into the development were incorporated into the LOI, which can also be found on the city’s website.
“The City of Oldsmar and its Community Redevelopment Agency have approximately 7 acres available for a mixed-use development,” the intro to the LOI states. “The City and the CRA want to identify a prospective user or developer as efficiently and as cost effectively as possible to solicit submissions and initiate further discussion and/or negotiations.” Each submission was expected to include a statement “commenting specifically on the general scale, activity or focus” of the project, as well as other pertinent information including the resumes of those involved, past experiences with similar projects and more.