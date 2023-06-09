July 4, 1776: The Declaration of Independence was officially adopted — America became a free nation. The city of Dunedin takes pride in celebrating this day and welcomes all to this joyous celebration. The Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department will continue our tradition on Monday, July 3, with our Hometown USA event at T.D. Ballpark.
We invite all, near or far, to celebrate America’s birthday with us. As we are surrounded by all our local communities, while embracing the country we call “home,” we can come together to enjoy an evening full of festivities! At the T.D. Ballpark, home of the Toronto Blue Jays spring training and Dunedin Blue Jays baseball, you are welcomed with red, white and blue décor blowing in the wind.
On Monday, July 3, Dunedin’s Hometown USA Celebration will light up the town’s skies with the bright lights of our beautiful United States. This yearly tradition invites all to make new memories with one another through an exciting evening of activities, ending with the illuminating sky of bursting fireworks.
To kick things off, the city of Dunedin has teamed up with Dunedin Goes Carting to host a patriotic golf cart parade. The parade will travel through town as hundreds of carts wave our nation’s colors: red, white, and blue! Keep an eye out for registration and get your carts ready for the “best decorated golf cart” contest.
The parade will end at the ballpark, as the stadium opens at 7 p.m. Come on in and grab your favorite American traditional snacks and join us as we dive into celebrating America’s independence. Festivities will begin with live music featuring “Modern Measure Band,” face-painting, games on the concourse, and Field of Dreams playing on the big screen. As the movie concludes, get an up-close visual of our amazing 20-minute fireworks display. At our Hometown USA Celebration, we promise you will not be disappointed by this immaculate show. So, grab your seat and watch the show as it begins at approximately 9:15 p.m. As the fireworks conclude, “Modern Measure Band” will continue performing musical hits until 11 p.m.
Wear your favorite patriotic attire and join us for an evening of celebration at one of Dunedin’s most memorable events. The tradition begins as the gates open at 7 p.m. Concessions, music, games, and movie on the big screen kick off the event. Don’t forget to stop by the face painters for a fun, patriotic design! The exciting fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m., and will immediately be followed by live music. Join us for this FREE family friendly evening of celebrating America! For more information contact the Dunedin Parks & Recreation Department at 727-812-4530 or visit www.Dunedingov.com.
Danielle Edwards is a Recreation Leader III — Special Events for Dunedin Parks and Recreation.