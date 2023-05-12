DUNEDIN — City officials and their consultants continue to take a hard look at the Dunedin Marina to make sure it's on solid ground financially as they prepare to make improvements to it in the years ahead.
City commissioners had a lengthy discussion, at times heated, on various marina rates and related issues at the May 2 commission meeting.
Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said she wants to accept staff's recommendations.
"I think they did a lot of work. We went out paid a consultant to help us with this," Bujalski said. "They have examined this. I don't feel like I have to question every little thing they have recommended. I just don't."
She said the marina fund was less than $1 million, and commissioners don't put that much discussion in their $40 million water enterprise fund.
The primary objective of a study was to look at proposing fair and reasonable rates for the marina and promote the fiscal sustainability of the fund based on the current operations.
A multi-year forecast was developed that was over 10 years to look at the annually incurring periodic costs of the marina.
"The goal of this is look at the revenue sufficiency of the marina fund to make sure that the marina is recovering an adequate amount to cover the costs," said Tristin Townsend, who works for Raftelis, a consulting firm.
The marina fund is slated to go into negative cash balances in fiscal year 2026.
"There is a need to address this and adjust the rates to recover the expenses from the fund," Townsend said. "And this is primary going to be due to capital needs for the marina."
She said when consultant looked at the costs of the marina, the revenue is about 37 percent below deficiency. Consultants have recommended that rate increases be phased in over time.
City Manager Jennifer Bramley said city officials understand how important the marina is to residents.
"There has been a lot of discussion about whether the marina is an asset or an amenity. And we are treating it as an amenity," Bramley said.
When the rate study was first initiated and Raftelis started providing figures, her recommendation was that consultants "minimize the rate shock." That's how they arrived at the 10 percent increase in boat slip rates that took effect April 1 and the proposed increase of 10 percent in 2024, she said.
"Some of the residents during the course of the community meetings thought that was way too much. That's actually is just barely keeping up with inflation," Bramley said. "It's the minimum that we need in order to address our capital needs within marina. We are not making money."
Among some of the key findings in the marina study were that the city's rates are lower by 40 percent than other marinas. Compared to other municipal marinas, the city has relatively low operating and personnel costs per slip, the study said.
The demand for recreational boat slips in the area is high, with a waiting list of over 100 individuals.
Sharon Williams, a member of Marine Advisory Committee, said the committee agreed with most of the consultants' report.
She also said that the liveaboard rate should be increased now instead of 2024 along with other increases, such as ramp and park fees.
"The slip renters are going to take an increase every year of 10 percent. It seems like everyone who uses the marina should be involved in that," Williams said.
The discussion became heated at times.
Zeke Durica, who is serving his third term on the Dunedin Marina Advisory Board, said the management of the marina and Marina Advisory Board is broken and needs to be fixed.
"It's going to take a lot of work to fix it and I think you can start there," he said, adding that he was not opposed to the rate increases.
"The way we go about doing it is not fair," Durica said.
Commissioner John Tornga said the word "benchmarking" should not be used when discussing the rate structure for the marina.
"To change the rate structure now is meaningless. I watched this go on for three years now and reasons given when the mistakes were made in the calculations, etc. etc. You don't need to change the rate structure. That's not the issue at all," Tornga said.
However, he said he supports rate increases, and the city should have raised rates previously.
Bujalski said the rate for liveaboard users, $90 per month, has not been raised since 1990, and they should pay their fair share.
"I'm assuming that covers the cost of any full-time water and electricity and anything else what they are using. That's why you would charge a liveaboard more because they are using more of whatever," she said. 'It makes total sense when you look at the benchmarking,' she said.
Proposed large capital projects in ensuing years include dock replacements and a new harbormaster building at a cost of $4.23 million.
Bramley is going to attend Marina Advisory Committee meetings and have ultimate oversight of the marina.
Bujalski said that's not due to mismanagement, but a reallocation of work load.
"And this sometimes has been contentious," Bujalski said.
A master plan is expected to developed for the marina and lot of related items will change, she said.
"I think there needs to be a process in place, and I think it's premature not to move forward. That's why we are here to make sure we're doing due diligence on any sort of increases," Commissioner Robert Walker said.
He added the master plan will be integral to the issues discussed.
Staff will conduct further analysis on the rate structures and related topics and make recommendations.
Bramley said staff also is working to develop a request for proposals to develop the master plan, which will is expected to be presented in September or October of 2024.