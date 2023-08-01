DUNEDIN — Four of five all-star teams from the Dunedin Little League playing for district championships came away with victories. One went on to win sectionals while the others were eliminated in that round.
Dunedin’s Senior Softball team that won a section title then fell short of its bid for a state championship, thereby eliminating all of that league’s teams from playoff contention.
Nonetheless, interim president Leigh Ann Robinson lauded players and coaches for their collective efforts.
“Having representation in the district and sectional play shows the strength of our program and the dedication of our coaches and players,” she said.
After winning sectionals, the Dunedin Senior Softball All-Stars lost twice to Lady Lake in a best-of-three state series. Afterward, manager Chris Neumann spoke proudly of his team’s 14-11 loss to Lady Lake in the rematch, a game that proved to be much closer than the 24-5 defeat in the state opener.
“We came out of the gates swinging,” he said. “It was a much closer game.”
Leading Dunedin on the mound in the district, sectional and state tourneys were Aubrey Northrup and Khloe Koslowksi. The team’s top hitters included Mia Nolen, Gosalyn Renner, Olivia Preston and Gracie Parave.
Dunedin’s 11-12 Baseball team went 4-0 in the district series, taking a commanding 8-0 lead en route to a 9-5 win over Clearwater in the championship game. Dunedin, which won its third straight district title, advanced to the second final in the next round but lost to Tampa Bay.
Manager Steve Royer relied on three pitchers in the district final against Clearwater with starter Cole Northcraft followed by relievers Ben Royer and Kike Venegas. At the plate, Northcraft had three hits, which included a home run. Mike Park and Kinley Stebick each added a double.
“We came together well,” said Royer, noting that his team got in five weeks of practice time.
The 9-11 Baseball team from Dunedin capped a 4-0 district run with a 10-0 shutout of Safety Harbor in the title matchup. Ben Schwartz pitched a one-hitter in a complete-game effort.
Dunedin, which then lost in sectionals, also got solid pitching from Aedan Sheehy, Ben Simpkins and Miles Daly. On offense, Myles Amiot-Priso hit a go-ahead homer in a 5-3 win over Holiday, Talon Holloran had a team-leading 10 hits in six games with Ben Falk also contributing.
In the Senior Baseball districts, Dunedin won four of five games, avenging an earlier loss to Largo with a 4-2 win in the final.
Brylee Gooch hit two homers, one of which was a grand slam, and had seven RBIs in a series-opening win over West Pasco. Dunedin’s top pitchers were Gavynn Gilbert and Logan McLemore.