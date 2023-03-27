SEMINOLE — Osceola baseball coach Stefan Futch hit a career milestone on March 21, with his 400th win coming in a Pinellas County Athletic Conference game against an opposing coach with more than 500 victories.
The host Warriors improved to 8-3 with the 3-1 defeat of Palm Harbor University, which dropped to 4-3.
Afterward, Hurricanes coach Tom Hilbert, who won his 500th game in 2021, congratulated his longtime friend and rival.
“I wish it didn’t happen tonight, but I’m happy for him,” said Hilbert. “He’s in it for all the right reasons.”
Hilbert also has coached at Dixie Hollins (now called Hollins) and Dunedin.
“It takes a long time to do something like that,” said Futch, a Florida State graduate who also teaches math at Osceola. “I really like teaching and coaching.”
For Futch, there will be no catching Hilbert. At 52, he knows exactly when his coaching career will end. His son Ethan, a freshman on the baseball team, has three more seasons.
“When he graduates, I’m done,” Futch said. “I’m graduating with him.”
Futch also has two other young athletes at Osceola. Daughter Addison is a junior on the softball team and son Evan, who graduates this spring, played football for the Warriors.
The milestone win came in dramatic fashion. Gavin Little pitched a two-hitter, and the Warriors got all their runs in the fifth inning. Richard Stegbauer scored on a Vincent Ferrell bunt, Ethan Futch came in on Eli Daraphet’s single and Tuttle scored on a groundout.
Futch, who coached at St. Petersburg for 12 years before his 13-year run at Osceola, had a two-year stint as an umpire in between. Futch has coached teams from both schools to eight PCAC championship games and had one player — former St. Petersburg standout Jacob Barnes — make it to the major leagues.
Futch played high school ball at then-Dixie Hollins and had a one-year stint at a small college in South Dakota.
Mike Ramsey, an assistant coach along with his son, Jordan, and Rich Stegbauer, spoke highly of Futch.
“He knows the high school game really well,” said Ramsey, noting that Futch’s teams always have solid pitching and are strong defensively.
“We’re not blessed offensively a lot, so we like to do the small things,” Futch said of his aggressive coaching style.