DUNEDIN — City Manager Jennifer Bramley said as she was working in her yard on a recent Sunday, somebody came by and asked if her she would like to sell her house.
"I said, 'If you got a million dollars, sure,'" said Bramley, at the City Commission's Feb. 9 meeting.
City officials laughed, with Commissioner Moe Freaney adding "just so everybody knows, the city manager doesn't have a million-dollar house."
That anecdote was indicative of some of the positive comments city officials had — such as being cautiously optimistic — about the financial challenges they face balancing their budgets as a result of COVID-19.
"The message I want to go out to the community is our ship is stable," Bramley said.
A memo from Finance Director Les Tyler says that while financial impacts are still present, the Penny for Pinellas 1-cent sales tax revenue results have been improving somewhat.
For the first three months of fiscal year 2021, which began Oct. 1, the Penny revenue received was $968,000 compared with $979,00 in the same period in fiscal year 2020, a 1% decrease.
The penny fund revenue budget for the fiscal year 2021 was $3.68 million, which is a 9% reduction from the fiscal year 2019 actual revenue. But based on current trends, the Penny fund revenue for 2021 is projected to be about $3.9 million.
"The Penny has been a bit of a surprise on how it's performed during the pandemic," Bramley said.
Commissioners also got some encouraging reports in some other areas of government finances, such as property assessments. Based on figures provided by the county, staff revised the projected fiscal year 2022 reduction in assessed values from a 4% reduction to no change.
Such statistics pleased commissioners.
“They are not only buying the houses, they are remodeling like crazy," Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said. "All of that is going out into the economy. It does make our economy a little lopsided, but I think all cylinders are firing for the quality of life we have created here."
Commissioner Deborah Kynes said she was proud of that.
"It's just interesting in a pandemic with everything going on that that has been such a hot market," Kynes said.
Also part of the quarterly budget discussion were key projects in a 10-year plan that city officials expect to fund with the Penny for Pinellas.
Staff received a cost estimate of $2.7 million to replace the Highlander Pool, which has cracks and leaks and needs resurfacing, among other deficiencies.
The project is budgeted in the city's Penny fund for $2 million. Staff is reviewing the scope of work and plans to bring information back to the commission.
Most commissioners indicated that they want the swimming pool project to be more than just refurbishment or a "plain pool."
"I'm not interested in crappy Band-Aid," Freaney said.
Bramley said what the city can afford regarding the pool in two years may be completely different from the current status.
"I just don't want to look at in terms of … the pool, we can't do it now because of the way the Penny is now. We have to look at it as something that is a more comprehensive approach over the years," Bramley said.
Four signature projects that are in the 10-year fund plan include an emergency operation center, new city hall, pavement management program and Skinner Boulevard corridor improvements.
City commissioners will continue to hold quarterly budget sessions. They complimented staffers for their efforts to keep them apprised of the status of revenue and other budget-related issues regarding the pandemic.
"I think what we have done here is sometimes out of the norm for government. We are trying to be able to react quickly and understand how to do it," Bujalski said.
When the pandemic first hit, Bramley and staff went to work cutting expenses, just in preparation for what was about to happen, Bujalski said.
That type of reporting is really important for the commission, officials and the community to understand where they are, Bujalski said.
"We all know we just can't keep cutting and cutting and cutting if we want to provide services. That's the big conversation we have to have this summer," Bujalski said.