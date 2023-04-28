DUNEDIN — Amber Brice and Corey Acor had a chess-themed wedding in 2020.
"I was the king, and she was the queen," said Acor, who is ranked as a master by the International Chess Federation.
A professional chess player and coach for the last 12 years, Acor runs several chess programs in area schools, as well as the summer camps and chess tournaments.
The Dunedin couple are filing to incorporate a new nonprofit organization, tentatively dubbed the Tampa Bay Chess Society, to offer free chess classes for free and other services. They also plan to stage a chess tournament quarterly.
Brice said they would like to establish chess clubs in every school locally.
"And then looking a little further out, we would like to be able to offer a grant to a kid that maybe shows a lot of promise but doesn't have the money to pay for private lessons or to go to these national tournaments," said Brice, who is the arts and cultural affairs coordinator for city of Clearwater.
Acor, who grew up in the Tampa area, was taught by his stepfather how to play chess at the age of 10 in 1999 while hospitalized for a summer after dislocating his hip playing baseball.
"I went to my first tournament in a wheelchair and my second tournament on crutches. I lost all my games, too, but I didn't give up," Acor said.
At the age of 14 he became a master, and that year he won his first national championship.
These days, he plays in local tournaments, such as at the St. Petersburg Club, weekly or twice a month.
“Then there are bigger tournaments I get to go to that are out of the state, where we play for a lot more money. Those ones I get to go to maybe like two or three times a year. I practice every day online,” Acor said. “I try to play against the best people in the world online every day," Acor said.
Acor calls chess the "ultimate mind game."
"It never gets boring for me, because no game is ever the same," he said. "Even though I've played probably over 500,000 chess games in my life, I've never had the exact same game twice."
In 2021 and 2022, Acor and Brice traveled in Europe, visiting 16 countries. Acor played a lot of chess as part of his goal to become a grandmaster.
"(Chess) is much more popular and much more respected in the European countries," Acor said. "They have big crowds gathering around and they just have a lot of interest in it there it seems.".
At a prestigious $10,000 tournament in Philadelphia in 2014, he recalled playing against a grandmaster, losing most of the time to him.
"But I still never gave up, and I managed to come back and beat him," he said.
Up to that point, he'd never beaten a grandmaster.
"But when I joined that tournament, I think I beat like four grandmasters and tied with three. I only lost to a couple of guys. It was the best tournament of my life," he said.
Acor thinks chess is a great game for children to learn, because it teaches them critical thinking skills, mathematics and patience.
"Patience is probably the most valuable thing," he said.
Students wants to move really fast, Brice added.
"Think before you act," Acor said. "That's an important one, too.
Brice also plays chess, though not at Acor's level.
"I made my parent teach me after I saw ‘Searching for Bobby Fischer,'" she said.
There weren't a lot of girls then who knew how to play, Brice recalled.
"I kind of like that it gave me that edge or something you know," she said. "I knew how to do something that only the boys knew how to do. Which is something I want to change."