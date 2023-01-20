DUNEDIN — City officials continue to get an earful on proposed amenities for Stirling Park.
"I do think we need to take a step back," City Manager Jennifer Bramley said at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 12. “We have a little bit of reset here.”
About 220 people attended the input session Jan. 4 at the Hale Senior Activity Center, giving comments for about 2 1/2 hours.
City officials are still in the early stages of plans for Stirling Park.
"I want to be very clear that staff has not made a formal recommendation to the City Commission," Bramley said.
Many people spoke at the community input session in opposition to the possibility of creating a dog park at Stirling Park, which is on the northeast corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Palm Boulevard.
Originally, staff was going to bring to bring the issue in February, but Bramley said they aren't going to do that until they have all the information compiled and published and commissioners are given the comments as well.
"I think everybody needs to calm down a bit. We have got an amazing opportunity before us. I think we need to work together on that opportunity," Bramley said.
City officials plan to provide the results of a survey and citizens' comments on potential park uses to the commission and the public once they compiled all the information. Once they have the information, they will schedule a City Commission meeting so commissioners can talk about park plans and give staff consensus direction.
The consensus direction may be for staff to pursue elements discussed or give the commission more time, Bramley said.
The two parks and recreation facilities that the city has the highest need for are dedicated pickleball courts and a dog park on city property, city officials say.
City Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi said he has received many emails, phone calls and visits from people who play pickleball.
"It was the No. 1 deficiency that we have," he said.
At both Jan. 10 and Jan. 12 commission meetings, residents gave their opinions on uses on plans for the park.
Among those were Walter Muench, who lives near the park. He said there was considerable input for a dedicated pickleball court to be built somewhere in Dunedin, but he added that nobody voiced support for a dog park as proposed at that location.
"We do understand the community's desire for pickleball courts. However, we believe neither pickleball courts or a dog park are suitable activities for Stirling Park, given the diversity of wildlife there, active osprey nests and three stormwater wetland ponds in a residential community," Muench said.
The park consists of about 24 acres. City officials are discussing possible recreational opportunities for 5.5 acres of the park.
Bramley said city officials have received a lot of email as to whether the city had done a traffic study and a stormwater runoff study.
"No, we haven't because we don't know what elements are going to be in the park," Bramley said. "So you don't do those until you know what's going to go in the park."